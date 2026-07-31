TVLine Pet Peeves: TV Shows That Are So Dark, We Can't See The Action

Welcome to TVLine Pet Peeves, where our editors go to town on TV's bad habits. Tropes, plot details, dialogue tics, continuity issues — if it grinds our gears, you'll see it here.

It's a situation we've found ourselves in way too often: We're watching a TV show, and we turn off all the lights in the room, and we go into our TV's picture settings and pump up the brightness level as far as it can go... and we still can't see what's happening on screen.

It's a problem that has plagued TV for a solid decade now: shows that are so dimly lit, we can barely make out who the characters are in a scene, let alone what kind of subtle emotions we're supposed to be seeing on their faces. HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" — currently airing its third season — is a habitual offender in this area, setting scenes in dark, dank castle rooms lit only by the faintest wisp of candlelight and leaving us at home to squint in order to follow the action. (Season 3's fifth episode was especially egregious, with Alys walking through a pitch-black Harrenhal — at least we think it was Alys — and Rhaenyra and Daemon arguing in a castle hallway that may as well have been lit by a single match.)