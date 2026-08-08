Nathan Fillion Was Rejected As The Lead In A Hit Chuck Lorre Sitcom

Nathan Fillion has played a number of memorable characters on television, but they didn't always come easily. In fact, he lost out on a major role in a Chuck Lorre sitcom early in his career.

Fillion started out as the love interest for the titular "girl" on ABC's "Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place." Then, as Captain Malcolm Reynolds on "Firefly," he and the ragtag crew of the spaceship Serenity flew across the universe and into the hearts of Browncoats around the world. And thanks to "Castle" and "The Rookie," the beloved actor has remained steadily on our screens in some pretty solid gigs since 2009.

Just before Fillion joined Ryan Reynolds, Richard Ruccolo, and Traylor Howard on ABC for the second season of "Two Guys and a Girl" in 1998 as Johnny Donnelly, he auditioned for the lead role in another ABC sitcom — "Dharma & Greg," one of many forgotten '90s sitcoms still worth watching.

The show, from super producer Lorre, features a couple who gets married on their first date despite being polar opposites of each other. Jenna Elfman plays Dharma Finkelstein, a care-free yoga instructor and dog trainer raised by hippie Jewish parents in San Francisco, and according to Fillion in a "Castle" retrospective from The Hollywood Reporter, he would have played Greg Montgomery, a straight-laced lawyer from a well-to-do background who graduated with degrees from Harvard and Stanford.

The role of Greg ultimately went to future "Criminal Minds" star Thomas Gibson, but Fillion would later find another connection to the Golden Globe-nominated series.