The '90s were a fantastic decade for sitcoms, with the genre thriving on both network television and cable. But with so many of the best TV shows from the '90s taking up the spotlight, there are countless quality series that have since fallen into complete obscurity. Many of these forgotten shows are sitcoms, with even series that ran for multiple seasons or starring future big names losing their wider recognition. In other cases, shows that were under-appreciated with contemporary audiences have only slid further outside of pop culture memory over the passage of time.

Whether it's hit shows from the '90s that nobody talks about today or brief comedic gems, there are plenty of sitcoms that need more attention. From family driven comedies to coming-of-age hilarity, there is an obscure '90s sitcom for everyone. And given some of these shows all-to-short runs, many of them are easy to binge over a long lazy weekend. These are 10 forgotten '90s sitcoms that are still worth watching today, each fully deserving of modern reappraisal and well worth checking out and revisiting.