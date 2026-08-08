5 Best Football TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Our first entry on the list, "All American," burst onto the scene back in 2018 and told the story of a Black high schooler who gets recruited out of the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles to play for Beverly Hills High School. The show revolves around Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), loosely based on real life football star Spencer Paysinger, fitting in with his new, more affluent surroundings.

While the show undoubtedly uses football as the throughline to tell its story, what makes the series so good is that it doesn't rely on football to move the plot along. Instead, "All American" focuses on the relationships that star linebacker Spencer James has to balance, including living with his coach's family, staying connected to his family back in Southern Los Angeles, and his new teammates.

The show was a hit with both critics and audiences, and isn't just one of the best football-related shows, but considered one of the best sports shows, period. The series is ending after an eight season run on the CW. Don't worry, though — if you missed it, you can binge the entire series on Netflix.