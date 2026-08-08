Tony Shalhoub And Neil Patrick Harris' Forgotten '90s Sitcom Was Canceled Despite Solid Ratings

Neil Patrick Harris' first apparent attempt to escape the shadow of his breakout role in "Doogie Howser, M.D." sadly crashed and burned. His hit medical series ended in 1993, and after several years of mostly playing TV guest roles, Harris became a lead cast member of NBC's forgotten '90s sitcom, "Stark Raving Mad."

Harris played young anxious germophobic editor, Henry McNeeley, who is forced to work with eccentric horror novelist Ian Stark (Tony Shalhoub). Critics at the time complimented Harris' performance, but few of them raved about the series. TV critic, Dana Gee, wrote that the show's quality was a clear step down from NBC's other hit sitcoms "Frasier" and "Friends," and predicted that it would not last long.

Gee was correct: The show's ratings seemed high out of context, but were poor by the standards of a uniquely successful NBC line-up. It was sandwiched between higher-performing episodes of "Frasier" and "ER," and the dip in ratings against those shows was glaring to NBC executives. "Stark Raving Mad" was eventually canceled, with only 18 episodes airing of its planned 22-episode season.