5 Smartest Child Geniuses In Sitcom History, Ranked

A lot of sitcoms feature smart children in the cast, but they're usually not that smart. Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) from "Modern Family" gets high grades, sure, but she's not skipping multiple school years or, like one kid on this list, successfully taking over the world.

For most sitcoms, the child characters aren't smart so much as they are precocious. Their lines are a little too quick-witted and self-aware for a normal kid their age. This approach can be amusing — See: Manny Delgado, also from "Modern Family," – but, more often than not, they can grate on the viewer. That's why it's often more fun when a child is genuinely, superhumanly smart, to the point where it expands the sort of storylines a series can offer them.

These five sitcom child genius characters are not just gifted: They're genuine prodigies. The feats they accomplish may not always be believable, but it's always fun to see them shine.