5 Smartest Child Geniuses In Sitcom History, Ranked
A lot of sitcoms feature smart children in the cast, but they're usually not that smart. Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) from "Modern Family" gets high grades, sure, but she's not skipping multiple school years or, like one kid on this list, successfully taking over the world.
For most sitcoms, the child characters aren't smart so much as they are precocious. Their lines are a little too quick-witted and self-aware for a normal kid their age. This approach can be amusing — See: Manny Delgado, also from "Modern Family," – but, more often than not, they can grate on the viewer. That's why it's often more fun when a child is genuinely, superhumanly smart, to the point where it expands the sort of storylines a series can offer them.
These five sitcom child genius characters are not just gifted: They're genuine prodigies. The feats they accomplish may not always be believable, but it's always fun to see them shine.
5. Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons)
For what it's worth, Lisa's (Yeardley Smith) intelligence varies from episode to episode. "The Simpsons" is one of the longest-running shows ever, and Lisa subtly evolves throughout its over 800-episode run. In the series' golden years – Seasons 2 or 3 through 8 or 9, as generally agreed upon by fans – Lisa is undeniably smarter than the adults around her. In later seasons, she's even smarter! In Season 13's "Little Girl in the Big Ten," she pretends to be a college student and easily holds her own with her classmates.
Lisa is also amazing with the clarinet, a crossword whiz, and, in "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington," gives a speech so powerful, she singlehandedly ends corruption in the U.S. government. She even grows up to be President of the United States, depending on which of the many future timelines of "The Simpsons" you take as canon.
"I often say Lisa Simpson is all the best parts of who I'd like to be — she is sort of the very best version of me and really far more extraordinary than I often feel on a day-to-day basis," Yeardley Smith told GMA in 2020. She viewed Lisa becoming president as a completely plausible future for the character: "It's completely in keeping with her level of ambition. Why wouldn't she go for what she thinks is the most impactful, important, how-can-I-make-the-most-difference job in the world?"
4. Malcolm (Malcom in the Middle)
While Lisa is more of a typical child in the first season of "The Simpsons," Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is established as a genius from his show's very first episode. His skill with numbers help his father, Hal (Bryan Cranston), escape a 15-year prison sentence in the Season 5 finale, and his photographic memory helps him figure out his neighbors are illegally forging stock certificates. Malcolm isn't president in the recent "Malcolm in the Middle" revival special, but in the original series, his mother Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) strongly believes he'll end up in the Oval Office eventually.
The show's smartest decision is never shying away from the burdens that come with being a genius. Malcolm's maturity lags behind his intelligence, making him bitter and standoffish towards his peers and family. "Malcolm was always just angry and frustrated," Muniz told the Joe Vulpis Podcast. "He thought the world was out to get him." Although Malcolm may not have always been a pleasant character to watch, his issues did make him a refreshing change of pace from the precocious kids generic sitcoms typically offer. Malcolm's appeal is that, despite his brilliance, he mostly still feels like a normal kid.
3. Sheldon Cooper (Young Sheldon)
Viewers' patience for young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) may vary, but the kid is undeniably a genius. The show starts with him entering high school at 9 years old. He begins college at 11, then moves on to graduate school at 14. Unlike the other characters on this list, Sheldon's future was already known to viewers before "Young Sheldon" begins. Thanks to its parents series, "The Big Bang Theory," fans knew Sheldon could only stay in high school for three seasons max.
Most sitcoms would cling to the status quo of its child character in high school with his older brother, but "Young Sheldon" was forced by the franchise's canon to uproot Sheldon's life four seasons in. Whereas "Malcolm in the Middle" subtly undermines Malcolm's intelligence by never letting him skip a grade, "Young Sheldon" reinforces Sheldon's genius by showing him casually glide through high school before even reaching puberty.
"I think the bigger risk is stagnating," creator Steve Molaro told TVLine about Sheldon's transition to college. "If it's going to hurt the show, I'm willing to get a little creative with it, but in this case, I think it was time. We were all ready to do it. Creatively, it'll be good to get him in a new environment, so there's not too much fear about that."
2. Doogie Howser (Doogie Howser, M.D.)
Neil Patrick Harris' breakout role in "Doogie Howser, M.D." asked a lot from its audience. Viewers had to accept that this baby-faced 16-year-old graduated high school at six, college at ten, and finished med school at only 14. In real life, most med school students are at least 26 before they graduate. "Doogie's an only child and his parents try to treat him as much like a normal teenager as possible," Harris told the Associated Press in a 1989 interview about the show. "He told his mother the facts of life when he was 3 years old."
Unlike Malcolm or Lisa, whose genius qualities can easily be downplayed in any given episode, Doogie Howser's genius is nearly always on full display. "Most of the humor comes from his age," Harris said. "Women say they don't want a 16-year-old kid examining them. In the pilot, an adult attorney whined when I sewed up his rear and threatened to sue me. But Doogie with his intellect and savvy gets out of it."
While no one in real life has earned their doctorate as early as Howser did, the gap is smaller than you'd think. In 1995, an Indian-American prodigy, Balamurali Ambati, earned his doctorate at 17 years and 294 days old. In a 1995 interview with the AP, Ambati expressed deep annoyance with people constantly comparing him to Harris' boy genius character. "That gets kinda old, quick," he said.
1. Stewie Griffin (Family Guy)
One could argue that Stewie is too young to qualify as a child, but doesn't that just make his intelligence even more impressive? Before his second birthday, Stewie already invented a time machine, a multiverse traveling device, and a massive assortment of laser guns and death machines he keeps hidden in a lair in his bedroom. The only device Stewie can't make is the one that finally lets him kill his mother, but hey, give him time.
The show's creator, Seth MacFarlane — who also voices Stewie — described the character as a "villain of 19th century literature" in a 1999 interview with USA Today, and as a "diabolical baby with plans for world domination" in an interview with the Times. It's hard to argue with either description. Although the show de-emphasizes Stewie's evil nature as it goes on, his intelligence never fades. Over 24 seasons in, Stewie is still constantly building complex sci-fi devices. Sure, they typically backfire on him, but it's usually the dog's fault when they do.