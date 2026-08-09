CSI: NY Star Gary Sinise's Acting Career Began On A Hit '80s Primetime Soap

For nearly a decade, Gary Sinise patrolled the streets of the Big Apple solving murders as Detective Mac Taylor in "CSI: NY." More than 20 years earlier, though, Sinise made his acting debut offering a teenager some beer at a beach bonfire in the hit soap opera "Knots Landing."

Sinise technically first appeared as an extra in the 1978 film "A Wedding," but "Knots Landing" was his first credited role. He plays a part in the B-plot of the tenth episode of the CBS soap's first season, "Small Surprises." While the main story focuses on family matriarch Karen MacKenzie (Michele Lee) learning she's pregnant, the side plot had her son Eric (Steve Shaw) fall for a neighbor's younger sister. She invites Eric to a party with some of her friends, including Sinise's Lee Maddox, who peer pressures Eric into drinking.

It's a small but memorable part. Sinise would go on to appear in a few shows and movies until his breakthrough role as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," for which he received an Oscar nomination for best actor in a supporting role.

Sinise, who won an Emmy for his title role in the 1996 TV miniseries "Truman," joined the "CSI" universe in 2004. Mac Taylor appeared in the "CSI: Miami" episode "MIA/NYC Nonstop," a backdoor pilot for the spin-off series that Sinise led for nine seasons.