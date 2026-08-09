Gary Sinise Played A Stephen King Hero In This Hit '90s TV Miniseries

Gary Sinise might be best known today for his role as Lieutenant Dan in "Forrest Gump," but two months before the film released, he starred in another huge project: The ABC mini-series adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand." The show, made up of four hour-and-a-half long episodes, ranks high on the list of best Stephen King TV shows. "I play Stu Redman, the first central character you meet," Sinise told Southern News. Stu is one of the first people in the book and show to realize they're immune from the plague killing over 99% of humanity, and one of the few characters to make it all the way to the end in one piece. "As the story progresses, he goes through a kind of spiritual regeneration," Sinise said.

Although not every critic loved the miniseries, they sure did seem to love Sinise. Film critic David Bianculli predicted that the series would turn Sinise into a huge star, while King himself would later declare Sinise to be one of the best casting choices ever made in one of his works. "No one will be able to top Gary Sinise," King wrote in a 2011 piece for Entertainment Weekly. "He was perfect. When he says, 'You don't know nothing,' to the soldiers who are putting him under mandatory quarantine, you believe his contempt completely."