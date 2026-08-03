Casting News: Task Season 2 Adds 6, Dave Bautista Eyes God Of War, And More
HBO's "Task" has added five actors to its Season 2 ensemble, while also confirming one returning cast member from Season 1.
As previously reported, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is joining the acclaimed crime drama as Eddie Barnes, "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit." Joining him are Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us") and Bethlehem Million ("And Just Like That...") as Eddie's children, Jordan and Lisa, while Brían F. O'Byrne ("The Abandons") will play Eddie's mentor, retired DEA agent Charlie Boylan, according to Deadline.
Also joining the cast are Tim Blake Nelson ("Watchmen") as Denny Coughlin, a career cop who plays by his own rules, and Kevin Dunn ("Veep") as Tom's boss, Vince Runyan. Additionally, Andrew Russel will reprise his Season 1 role as Tom's son, Ethan.
They join previously announced Season 2 cast members Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora, Edgar Ramírez as Miguel Contreras, Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty, and Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis. Julianne Nicholson will also reprise her "Mare of Easttown" role as Lori Ross.
In other casting news...
- Dave Bautista is in talks to replace Ryan Hurst as Kratos in Prime Video's series adaptation of the "God of War" video game franchise, Variety reports. Hurst tore a bicep on set in June, an injury that reportedly would have kept the production shut down until 2027. Per Variety, a recast will allow the series to continue production this fall. Bautista, a WWE star, also has appeared in movies including the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and TV series including "See." TVLine has reached out to Bautista and Prime Video for comment.
- Real-life spouses Paul Scheer ("Black Monday") and June Diane Raphael ("Elle") are set to star alongside Jon Gabrus ("Younger") in Prime Video's newly ordered comedy "DINKS." The half-hour, improvisational multi-camera sitcom — whose title stands for "Dual Income No Kids" — hails from "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman and centers on "Josh (Scheer) and Charlie (Raphael), a couple who, in the absence of a marriage or kids, decide to literally build a life together by renovating their nightmare of a dream house," according to the official logline. The project reunites Raphael with Kauffman, who co-created Netflix's "Grace and Frankie."
- An upcoming episode of Fox's "Celebrity Weakest Link" will see the following reality-TV villains face off, according to EW: Richard Hatch ("Survivor"), Omarosa ("The Apprentice"), Tiffany Pollard ("Flavor of Love," "I Love New York"), Bob the Drag Queen ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Traitors"), Tom Sandoval ("Vanderpump Rules"), Monica Garcia ("The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"), Big Ed ("90 Day Fiancé"), and Christine Quinn ("Selling Sunset"). Season 2 premieres Monday, September 21 at 9 p.m.; an airdate for the all-villains episode has not yet been announced.