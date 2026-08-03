Casting News: Task Season 2 Adds 6, Dave Bautista Eyes God Of War, And More

HBO's "Task" has added five actors to its Season 2 ensemble, while also confirming one returning cast member from Season 1.

As previously reported, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is joining the acclaimed crime drama as Eddie Barnes, "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit." Joining him are Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us") and Bethlehem Million ("And Just Like That...") as Eddie's children, Jordan and Lisa, while Brían F. O'Byrne ("The Abandons") will play Eddie's mentor, retired DEA agent Charlie Boylan, according to Deadline.

Also joining the cast are Tim Blake Nelson ("Watchmen") as Denny Coughlin, a career cop who plays by his own rules, and Kevin Dunn ("Veep") as Tom's boss, Vince Runyan. Additionally, Andrew Russel will reprise his Season 1 role as Tom's son, Ethan.

They join previously announced Season 2 cast members Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora, Edgar Ramírez as Miguel Contreras, Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty, and Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis. Julianne Nicholson will also reprise her "Mare of Easttown" role as Lori Ross.