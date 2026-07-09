Task Season 2 Taps Julianne Nicholson To Reprise Mare Of Easttown Role

"Task" and "Mare of Easttown" are joining forces.

Julianne Nicholson has joined Season 2 of the HBO detective drama, where she will reprise her Emmy-winning "Mare of Easttown" role of Lori Ross, Variety reports. Details about her character's introduction into the series have yet to be revealed.

The casting news now directly connects "Task" and "Mare of Easttown," which both hail from creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby and take place in Philadelphia's working-class suburbs. The two series were previously unrelated.

"Mare of Easttown" premiered on HBO in 2021 and starred Kate Winslet as Marianne "Mare" Sheehan, a police detective investigating the murder of a teenage mother. Nicholson played Lori, Mare's best friend, whose son becomes involved in the investigation.

Nicholson is a two-time Emmy winner, winning for her work in "Mare of Easttown" as well as her guest-starring role as Dance Mom in the HBO comedy "Hacks." She recently starred in "Paradise" as tech billionaire Sinatra, and in BBC's "Dope Girls" as Kate. Nicholson's other TV credits include "Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," "The Outsider," "Eyewitness," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Her film credits include "August: Osage County," "I, Tonya," and "Blonde."