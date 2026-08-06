One Marshals Character's Death Left The Show's Crew Upset For 'Weeks'

Character deaths can hit especially hard when it spells the end for a beloved cast member, and one demise in "Marshals" Season 1 devastated those who worked on the show. Introduced in Episode 8 as a former Navy SEAL and a trusted friend of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Garrett Garvey (Riley Green) proved a valuable asset at the East Camp ranch and in combat. Additionally sharing a romance with Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), Garrett was a key character on "Marshals" before his unexpected death.

In Episode 11 of the "Yellowstone" spin-off's first season, Garrett died from his injuries sustained in the fire at East Camp. During an interview with People, Santos revealed that the cast and crew of Marshals were sad to see Green leave. "Our hair-and-makeup team, especially, those women loved him," she said. "We had people on our crew who were so upset with [showrunner] Spencer [Hudnut] for weeks when they got that episode."

According to Santos, Green had a great relationship with the whole "Marshals" team while balancing the show with his country music career. "He's very sweet. He was so kind to our cast and our crew," she shared. "The day that he wrapped, he was flying out — he was performing in a show that night — and while he was getting in the car, he was already having flowers delivered for the hair-and-makeup team to say thank you."