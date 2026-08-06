One Marshals Character's Death Left The Show's Crew Upset For 'Weeks'
Character deaths can hit especially hard when it spells the end for a beloved cast member, and one demise in "Marshals" Season 1 devastated those who worked on the show. Introduced in Episode 8 as a former Navy SEAL and a trusted friend of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Garrett Garvey (Riley Green) proved a valuable asset at the East Camp ranch and in combat. Additionally sharing a romance with Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), Garrett was a key character on "Marshals" before his unexpected death.
In Episode 11 of the "Yellowstone" spin-off's first season, Garrett died from his injuries sustained in the fire at East Camp. During an interview with People, Santos revealed that the cast and crew of Marshals were sad to see Green leave. "Our hair-and-makeup team, especially, those women loved him," she said. "We had people on our crew who were so upset with [showrunner] Spencer [Hudnut] for weeks when they got that episode."
According to Santos, Green had a great relationship with the whole "Marshals" team while balancing the show with his country music career. "He's very sweet. He was so kind to our cast and our crew," she shared. "The day that he wrapped, he was flying out — he was performing in a show that night — and while he was getting in the car, he was already having flowers delivered for the hair-and-makeup team to say thank you."
What Riley Green thought about his time on Marshals after Garrett's death
Green has been active in the country music scene since 2013, but "Marshals" was Green's first professional acting gig. His four-episode stint as Garrett in "Marshals" Season 1 gave him his start in a major TV franchise — a debut that also allowed him to showcase his musical talents. Audiences generally reacted positively to the character, with many finding Garrett's relationship with Andrea interesting and some deeming Green's acting among the better performances in "Marshals."
Even though his "Marshals" role didn't last long, Green admittedly had a great time taking on a character's journey and working on a TV series for the first time. "I really enjoyed getting to meet everybody and see how much work goes in behind the scenes," Green told CBS. "[It was] my first time on a real set like that, so it was just an awesome experience being around those really talented folks."
"Marshals" will return on CBS this fall for Season 2, and although Garrett's arc has concluded, fans can still expect plenty of action and compelling character moments.