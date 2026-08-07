Why Daniel Lissing Left Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

Jack Thornton met his tragic demise in the Season 5 finale of Hallmark Channel's hit drama "When Calls the Heart" in a sudden offscreen death that occurred shortly after his fairy-tale wedding to Elizabeth Thatcher. Hearties across the globe were crushed and left wondering why the dashing Canadian Mountie was written off so abruptly. Immediately following the Season 5 finale, Daniel Lissing — who played Jack from the series' debut in 2014 through Season 5 in 2018 — joined "When Calls the Heart" costars Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Lori Loughlin (Abigail) for a Facebook Live aftershow to clear the air about his departure.

"Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave 'When Calls the Heart' for reasons that are very personal to me," Lissing revealed during the broadcast, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. He emphasized that there was no behind-the-scenes feud, sharing, "I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls and they were nothing but supportive of me."

With Lissing bowing out of the show, the creative team juggled a variety of ideas on how they could move on without him and what to do about the now widowed Elizabeth. Ultimately, the decision was made to kill off Jack, who perished off-screen in a landslide while away on a training mission at Fort Clay. During the same 2018 aftershow, Loughlin explained the "tricky decision" writers explored when deciding how to handle the Mountie's exit.