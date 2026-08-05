Why Ramona From Sterling Point Looks So Familiar

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Amélie Hoeferle didn't volunteer as tribute, but she appeared in "The Hunger Games" franchise before starring in Prime Video's new YA drama, "Sterling Point." Hoeferle plays Ramona, the estranged sister of Ella Rubin's Annie, after previously appearing in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

She played Vipsania Sickle, one of Coriolanus Snow's (Tom Blyth) peers at the Capitol. Vipsania is assigned to mentor Treech (Hiroki Berrecloth), a male tribute from District 7 in the 10th Hunger Games. "It was a very small part, but when it came in my inbox, I remembered loving the books," Hoeferle said during a panel at Teen Vogue Fest in July 2026. Despite her limited screen time, Vipsania is fiercely competitive and determined to see her tribute win.

Hoeferle also starred in 2024's horror film "Night Swim." The movie follows former baseball player Ray Waller (MCU alum Wyatt Russell), who is forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with a degenerative illness. Hoeferle plays his daughter, Izzy, whose family moves into a suburban home and is terrorized by a supernatural force inhabiting its swimming pool.