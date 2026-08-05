Why Ramona From Sterling Point Looks So Familiar
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Amélie Hoeferle didn't volunteer as tribute, but she appeared in "The Hunger Games" franchise before starring in Prime Video's new YA drama, "Sterling Point." Hoeferle plays Ramona, the estranged sister of Ella Rubin's Annie, after previously appearing in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
She played Vipsania Sickle, one of Coriolanus Snow's (Tom Blyth) peers at the Capitol. Vipsania is assigned to mentor Treech (Hiroki Berrecloth), a male tribute from District 7 in the 10th Hunger Games. "It was a very small part, but when it came in my inbox, I remembered loving the books," Hoeferle said during a panel at Teen Vogue Fest in July 2026. Despite her limited screen time, Vipsania is fiercely competitive and determined to see her tribute win.
Hoeferle also starred in 2024's horror film "Night Swim." The movie follows former baseball player Ray Waller (MCU alum Wyatt Russell), who is forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with a degenerative illness. Hoeferle plays his daughter, Izzy, whose family moves into a suburban home and is terrorized by a supernatural force inhabiting its swimming pool.
Amélie Hoeferle played Ryan Phillippe's daughter in the One Mile films
Before joining the cast of "Sterling Point," Amélie Hoeferle worked alongside Ryan Phillippe, who will soon star in "9-1-1: Nashville." She played his teenage daughter, Alex, in "One Mile: Chapter One" and "One Mile: Chapter Two." The first installment follows Danny Beckett, an ex-special forces operative who embarks on a road trip with Alex before the pair encounters an off-grid community determined to track them down. Danny must draw on his military skills to protect his daughter.
"She reminded me of my oldest daughter. I think that might have factored into it a little bit," Phillippe told Collider about casting Hoeferle. "You wanted this angsty, burgeoning artist, who's stuck between what her mother wants her to be and what she wants to be. And then there are these moments, too, where you see she's sort of cut of the same cloth as her father ... She's not just the damsel in distress, and I think that's an important thing for young women, too."
In 2025, Hoeferle also had a minor role in Ari Aster's "Eddington," portraying a social justice influencer and activist who leads Black Lives Matter protests in the titular town. The film offers a satirical take on the COVID-19 era, particularly its political divisions.