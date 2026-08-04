Ted Lasso Refresher: Who's Not Returning For Season 4 — And Where They Left Off
When "Ted Lasso" returns to Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5, plenty of familiar faces will once again call Nelson Road home. But not everyone who helped make the Emmy-winning comedy a phenomenon will be back for Season 4.
The list below rounds up every former series regular who is not returning full-time for the show's fourth season, now focused on AFC Richmond's newly formed women's team. That doesn't necessarily mean these characters are gone for good, however. With Apple keeping a tight lid on any potential guest appearances, any number of the following fan favorites could still return to the pitch — if only for a fleeting moment.
So, whether you haven't found the time to squeeze in a full series rewatch or simply need a refresher on Richmond's departed players, coaches, and colleagues, we've got you covered. TVLine has assembled the following primer to remind you where we left each character at the end of Season 3.
Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster)
Despite all of Jamie's personal growth, it wasn't enough to win Keeley back. When he and Roy showed up at her front door, Keeley chose... herself.
More importantly, Jamie finally began repairing his relationship with his father, James, who was shown thriving in rehab after years of addiction and abuse.
Nathan 'Nate' Shelley (Nick Mohammed)
After making amends with Ted and the Richmond family, Nate reclaimed his former position as AFC Richmond's assistant coach, once again working alongside Coach Beard under new manager Roy Kent.
He also introduced girlfriend Jade to his family. The couple was last seen having dinner together at Taste of Athens.
(Still not convinced Nate earned his redemption? Read Nick Mohammed's detailed defense of the character's Season 3 arc, including the first page of Nate's unseen apology letter to Ted.)
Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles)
"Doc" returned to AFC Richmond as the club's new Head of Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being. In a Season 3 finale montage, she was revealed to be helping new manager Roy Kent begin his own journey in therapy.
Rupert Mannion (Anthony Stewart Head)
After he was publicly accused of sexual impropriety, Rupert sealed his fate by shoving newly installed West Ham manager George Cartrick to the ground — costing him his club and his reputation.
His second wife, Bex, left him, later landing a book deal, while former assistant and mistress Ms. Kakes was cast on the "Love Island"-esque dating show "Love Conquers All."
(Anthony Stewart Head died on June 5 at the age of 72 due to complications from pneumonia.)
Samuel 'Sam' Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh)
Sam spent much of Season 3 attempting to stay connected to his roots, opening Ola's, a Nigerian restaurant in Richmond named after his father.
In the end, he achieved his lifelong dream of representing his home country on the international stage, finally earning the national team call-up Edwin Akufo had tried to deny him.
Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández)
AFC Richmond's overly enthusiastic striker ("Football is life!") was last seen at Coach Beard and Jane Payne's Stonehenge wedding, accompanied by the two women who shared his bed in the Season 2 premiere.
Whether Dani is still a Greyhound when Season 4 begins has yet to be revealed.
Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni)
Team captain Isaac delivered the penalty kick of his career in Richmond's season finale against West Ham United, blasting the ball straight through the net to help secure the Greyhounds' miraculous comeback victory.
Whether Isaac is still a Greyhound when Season 4 begins has yet to be revealed.
Colin Hughes (Billy Harris)
One of Season 3's most meaningful storylines saw Colin embrace his authentic self after years of keeping his sexuality a secret from his teammates. Following Richmond's miraculous 3-2 victory over West Ham United, he reunited with boyfriend Michael and kissed him in front of the entire club — and the world — for the first time.
Whether Colin is still a Greyhound when Season 4 begins has yet to be revealed.
Trent Crimm (James Lance)
After spending Season 3 embedded with AFC Richmond to chronicle the club's improbable resurgence under Ted Lasso, Trent took Ted's advice and changed the title of his book from "The Lasso Way" to "The Richmond Way: The Unbelievable Season of a Premier League Underdog," underscoring the idea that neither the book nor "Ted Lasso" itself was ever just about its title character.