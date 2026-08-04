Ted Lasso Refresher: Who's Not Returning For Season 4 — And Where They Left Off

When "Ted Lasso" returns to Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5, plenty of familiar faces will once again call Nelson Road home. But not everyone who helped make the Emmy-winning comedy a phenomenon will be back for Season 4.

The list below rounds up every former series regular who is not returning full-time for the show's fourth season, now focused on AFC Richmond's newly formed women's team. That doesn't necessarily mean these characters are gone for good, however. With Apple keeping a tight lid on any potential guest appearances, any number of the following fan favorites could still return to the pitch — if only for a fleeting moment.

So, whether you haven't found the time to squeeze in a full series rewatch or simply need a refresher on Richmond's departed players, coaches, and colleagues, we've got you covered. TVLine has assembled the following primer to remind you where we left each character at the end of Season 3.