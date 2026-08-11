Morena Baccarin Starred As The Villain Of This Little-Seen Sci-Fi Comedy Series

Morena Baccarin is no stranger to beings from other planets. From her space travels on "Firefly", a sci-fi show that was gone too soon, to her hostile alien takeover in the remake of "V," she has multiple out-of-this-world roles on her resume. One credit you may not be aware of, however, is "Home Invasion" — a comedy about aliens intent on taking over the planet, disguised as a normal family. If the show doesn't ring a bell, you're not alone. The series, released in 2021, didn't exactly get a huge world-wide release.

"Home Invasion" was developed and initially released by Viaplay, a Swedish streamer that largely only reaches Nordic countries. The series features Baccarin as the main villain, Casie, an alien with designs of taking over Earth. Casie sends a group to Earth headed by Swedish comic/actor, Johan Glans, to pose as a family while they carry out their plans. But those plans are interrupted by a couple of burglars who break into the house, as hilarity ... allegedly ... ensues. The show was part of Viaplay's push to expand its catalog beyond its more Nordic-specific content, as it attempted to branch out into other countries, including the United States. That idea didn't work out exactly as planned, with Viaplay reversing course just a couple years later, and pulling out of the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.