Morena Baccarin Starred As The Villain Of This Little-Seen Sci-Fi Comedy Series
Morena Baccarin is no stranger to beings from other planets. From her space travels on "Firefly", a sci-fi show that was gone too soon, to her hostile alien takeover in the remake of "V," she has multiple out-of-this-world roles on her resume. One credit you may not be aware of, however, is "Home Invasion" — a comedy about aliens intent on taking over the planet, disguised as a normal family. If the show doesn't ring a bell, you're not alone. The series, released in 2021, didn't exactly get a huge world-wide release.
"Home Invasion" was developed and initially released by Viaplay, a Swedish streamer that largely only reaches Nordic countries. The series features Baccarin as the main villain, Casie, an alien with designs of taking over Earth. Casie sends a group to Earth headed by Swedish comic/actor, Johan Glans, to pose as a family while they carry out their plans. But those plans are interrupted by a couple of burglars who break into the house, as hilarity ... allegedly ... ensues. The show was part of Viaplay's push to expand its catalog beyond its more Nordic-specific content, as it attempted to branch out into other countries, including the United States. That idea didn't work out exactly as planned, with Viaplay reversing course just a couple years later, and pulling out of the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.
Home Invasion ended up not invading too many homes
While "Home Invasion" was able to pull together a remarkably strong cast, the series didn't land with audiences, regardless of country. In addition to Morena Baccarin, the show featured John Noble, another actor with a strong sci-fi background who previously starred in "Fringe," one of the best 'monster of the week' shows ever. In the lead-up to release, Baccarin was excited about the opportunity. "My character has a very big ego and thinks she is God," Baccarin said in a press release for the show. "This is exactly my type of humor."
Apparently, it wasn't many other people's type of humor, though, as the show lasted just six episodes. Since it was on a comparatively small streamer, reactions to the series are few and far between, but the ones that do exist aren't exactly glowing. With just a 5.2 rating on IMDB, including multiple negative reviews, it's easy to see why the show never took off. If you want to see it for yourself, though, you're in luck. Viaplay struck a deal with Amazon to become an add-on for Prime Video subscribers. Today, all six episodes of "Home Invasion" are available if you're willing to shell out a few dollars to rent or own the series.