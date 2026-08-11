Before Little House On The Prairie, Melissa Gilbert Got Her TV Acting Start On Gunsmoke

In the fledgling days of her career, "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert got her start by appearing in dozens of television commercials and taking on two uncredited roles — one in a movie titled "The Reluctant Astronaut," followed by a brief appearance as a little girl sitting on Santa's lap on "The Dean Martin Show." But her first true TV acting role arrived on CBS' genre-defining Western series, "Gunsmoke."

Running for a whopping two decades that consisted of 20 seasons and 635 episodes, "Gunsmoke" followed Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness), as he enforced law and order in 1870s Dodge City, Kansas. In the Season 18 episode "The Judgement," a bitter ex-convict named Musgrove (Ramon Bieri) comes to town seeking revenge against Ira Spratt (William Windom), the man who turned him in years prior. The episode also starred Tim O'Connor, Mariette Hartley, and future "Who's the Boss?" star Katherine Helmond as Ira's distressed wife, Ena. Gilbert — who was still only a child at the time — played the Spratts' young daughter.

During a 2011 interview with the Television Academy, Gilbert opened up about her first TV guest-starring role, recalling how her character had to cry alongside her mother as Marshal Dillon arrived to arrest her dad. More importantly, the episode served as an early masterclass in acting thanks to Helmond. Prior to filming an emotionally charged scene, Helmond did something Gilbert had never witnessed on a commercial set before.