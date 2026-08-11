Walton Goggins Asked For A Change That Made Justified's Boyd Crowder Even Better

"Fire in the hole!" All it took was one simple line for Walton Goggins' Boyd Crowder to become the talk of the town on "Justified." What was meant to be a one-and-done role in the pilot episode turned into a six-season endeavor when creator Graham Yost and the rest of the production fell head-over-heels for Goggins' take on the Elmore Leonard character. Although Goggins initially rejected his "Justified" role, he eventually came around to the idea — under one condition.

"He loved the character, but was very concerned about playing a Nazi," Yost told the Television Academy years later. "So, we felt it was more interesting if his political [leanings] were all just of convenience. He didn't really believe in them." It was with this simple revelation that the "Justified" writers were able to find the right angle to keep Boyd around. Rather than being an actual racist — as is the case in Leonard's original novella, "Fire in the Hole" — he only manipulated the white supremacist types into whatever scheme he currently had planned.

This change only came after several attempts from Yost and company to recruit Goggins in the first place. "You know, this job was offered to me three times," the actor revealed to Vanity Fair in 2025. "I turned it down twice before saying yes the third time, only because [Timothy Olyphant] got on the phone with me and the writers and made a change that I needed for myself." Considering how vital Boyd Crowder became to the world of "Justified," it was undoubtedly the right move.