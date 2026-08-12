5 Best Timothy Olyphant TV Shows, Ranked

Timothy Olyphant is one of those rare Hollywood stars who seamlessly fits in on both the big screen and on TV. Whether it's as a mask-wearing serial killer in "Scream," or a relentless sheriff determined to lay down the law, he consistently picks projects that give him a varied range of characters to play with and create.

In his own words, Olyphant's career is in a "sweet spot" after putting in the hard work since the mid 1990s. "I've looked around on both sides and I'm not complaining about where I'm at," he told Rolling Stone. "I feel like I'm working a lot, so I might be ruining it, but if I get more famous at this point in my life, I can't get any more grounded."

2026 is a particularly busy year on TV for Olyphant, as he appears in Apple TV's "Lucky," Peacock's "The Five-Star Weekend," and HBO's "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness." So, with that busy schedule in mind, here are the actor's five best TV shows, ranked.