Casting News: Richard Madden Boards Paramount+ Medical Thriller, Da Vinci Code Sequel Series Adds 4, And More
Richard Madden is scrubbing in for a medical drama with an action-movie twist.
The "Bodyguard" and "Citadel" star is set to headline Paramount+'s "Trauma" (working title), TVLine has learned. According to the official logline: "When terrorists seize a busy London hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts — and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve and survival."
Madden will also executive-produce alongside creator Geoff Bussetil ("Slow Horses") and director Daniel Syrkin ("MobLand").
Production begins in October. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but "Trauma" will stream on Paramount+ in all available territories except the U.K. and Ireland, where it will debut on Prime Video.
In other casting news...
- Netflix's adaptation of Dan Brown's "The Secret of Secrets" has added four to its cast: Cherry Jones ("Succession") as Heide Nagel, Corey Stoll ("Billions") as Everett Finch, Rob Delaney ("Dying for Sex") as Jonas Faukman, and Abbey Lee ("Black Rabbit") as Sasha Vesna, alongside real-life spouses Morgan Spector ("The Gilded Age") and Rebecca Hall ("The Beauty"), who star as "Da Vinci Code" protagonist Robert Langdon and Katherine Solomon, respectively.
- HBO's Rachel Sennott comedy "I Love LA," currently in production on Season 2, has added Taron Egerton ("Black Bird"), Jamie Chung ("Lovecraft Country"), Benjamin Norris ("Never Have I Ever"), Dylan Arnold ("YOU"), Jessy Hodges ("Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed"), and Milan Carter ("FUBAR") in undisclosed roles.
- Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") has joined the cast of Hulu's as-yet-untitled comedy pilot based on the 1996 movie "The Cable Guy." The project stars Jake Johnson as old-school cable technician Chip Douglas and his "New Girl" co-star Damon Wayans Jr. as Steven, who contacts Chip to have his cable turned back on. Rittenhouse will play Steven's ex Robin, according to Deadline.
- The Hallmark Channel original movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story" has revealed its cast, led by Lyndsy Fonseca ("Nikita") and Robert Buckley ("One Tree Hill"). Also set to appear are Marsha Mason ("Grace and Frankie"), Barbara Alyn Woods ("One Tree Hill"), Khary Payton ("The Walking Dead"), Hallmark regulars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Marilu Henner, Jake Connelly ("Stranger Things"), and Dyon "Mojo" Brooks ("Miss Governor"), along with cameo appearances by Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, Bears alumni Mike Singletary, Charles "Peanut" Tillman, and Dan Hampton, Walter Payton's widow Connie Payton, and the team's mascot Staley Da Bear. The movie is slated to premiere later this year as part of Hallmark's 17th annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.