Casting News: Richard Madden Boards Paramount+ Medical Thriller, Da Vinci Code Sequel Series Adds 4, And More

Richard Madden is scrubbing in for a medical drama with an action-movie twist.

The "Bodyguard" and "Citadel" star is set to headline Paramount+'s "Trauma" (working title), TVLine has learned. According to the official logline: "When terrorists seize a busy London hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts — and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve and survival."

Madden will also executive-produce alongside creator Geoff Bussetil ("Slow Horses") and director Daniel Syrkin ("MobLand").

Production begins in October. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but "Trauma" will stream on Paramount+ in all available territories except the U.K. and Ireland, where it will debut on Prime Video.