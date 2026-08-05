Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Could Continue With A Movie, David Henrie Says: 'We've Had Loose Conversations'

After more than 30 episodes, Disney+'s "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" — the follow-up to Disney Channel's classic sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place" — has released its four-part series finale, bringing the Russo family's latest chapter to a close. But according to star and executive producer David Henrie, this may not be the end of the Russos' story.

"In my mind, I think there is a movie that we should probably do to wrap things up and give us one more exciting chapter," Henrie tells TVLine. "There's still one more thing to do."

That one thing, specifically, is the family wizard competition — a time-honored tradition in which the young members of a magical family compete to see which sibling gets to keep their powers into adulthood. It was a running storyline throughout "Wizards of Waverly Place," which ended with Alex (Selena Gomez) winning the title, and it began again in the second season of "Wizards Beyond" when Justin's (Henrie) sons inherited their own magical gifts.

"Justin purposely says at the end [of the finale], 'Wait, guys, now we've got to get on to the family wizard competition,'" Henrie tells TVLine. "The competition is like Jumanji. When you start playing, you've got to finish it, right? We started playing with Billy, Roman, and Milo, and we've got to finish that."

Henrie says the "Wizards" team is "taking a break for a minute," but he does confirm that he has had "some loose conversations about it, so who knows where it will go?" According to Henrie, "we need to see the response to this season, but never say never."