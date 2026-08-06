Why Ormund Hightower From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
James Norton plays Ormund Hightower in "House of the Dragon," but this is far from the first time he's made an impression onscreen. He landed his first role, credited simply as "Student" in the film "An Education," in 2009; over the next few years, he booked larger parts in several series and movies, including "Restless," "Doctor Who," "By Any Means," and a TV adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover."
One of Norton's most well-known and critically acclaimed projects is "Happy Valley." Season 1 of the flawless crime series follows a police sergeant who becomes obsessed with tracking down a psychopathic criminal — played by Norton — after he's released from prison. Despite the dark subject matter, though, Norton looks back on his three seasons on the show fondly. "I owe so much to that job," he told Radio Times in November 2024. "I've said it many times, but... not only was it just an incredible, enjoyable experience for an actor to play a great role, beautifully written, so, so nuanced and rich, but more pragmatically, it did so much for my career."
James Norton's roles will tug at your heart strings
Although not an exhaustive list, other notable highlights of James Norton's screen career include roles in "King and Conqueror," "Little Women," "Bob Marley: One Love," and "Nowhere Special," the latter of which is the devastating story of a father rushing to secure a new home for his toddler after learning he has a terminal illness. As heartbreaking as it is to watch, filming "Nowhere Special" often reduced Norton to tears on set. No surprise, then, that he's also very proud of the work.
"A film can give you so many things, but if it encourages you to hug someone a little tighter and love a little deeper, that is the perfect reason to immerse yourself in a movie ... " he told Avenue. He continued, "'Nowhere Special' was such an important moment in my life because it was an opportunity to meditate on something that I am afraid of — dying, death — and leaving someone behind. And from it, I found love, kindness, and compassion."
Coming up, Norton is set to appear as Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes' "The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event." He has also done extensive theater work in the past, appearing in productions such as "That Face," "Journey's End," and "The Lion in Winter."