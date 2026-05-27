10 Detective TV Shows Without A Single Bad Season

Sarah Lancashire's work in the British drama "Happy Valley" is one of the most astounding TV performances we've ever seen, and her searing portrayal of a woman in pain will leave you winded and wanting more. For three incredible, expertly crafted seasons, Lancashire played Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant living in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Despite the show's title, it is not a happy town. Catherine is busy raising her daughter's son after her death from suicide, and supporting her sister as she recovers from a heroin addiction.

Much of the series' central conflict revolves around Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), the man who Catherine blames for her daughter's death. In the first season, Catherine plots revenge against Tommy, unaware of his involvement in a broader criminal enterprise. Catherine is a complex character, juggling family responsibilities and job stress through pure brute force and a stoic countenance. (In many ways, she recalls Kate Winslet's character in "Mare of Easttown.")

The show is both an emotional wallop liable to leave you in tears and a tense thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. Though writer/creator Sally Wainwright centers the characters' emotional journeys above all else, the tangled plots they weave are electrifying. Wisely, Wainwright and her team never rushed the series or pulled the story too thin, releasing three perfect seasons over the course of nine years.