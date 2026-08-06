Betty White's Bones Character Was Crucially Important To The Show's Mythology
The great Betty White is among the best celebrity guest stars in the history of "Bones." She only appeared in two episodes of the forensic procedural, and those guest spots happened in the last two seasons of the long-running series. Yet, despite White's brief, late tenure on the Fox show, her character was very important: Her Dr. Beth Mayer helped create the Angelatron, the real-time graphics simulator that was crucial in solving so many murders.
White made her "Bones" debut as Mayer in the fourth episode of Season 11, "The Carpals in the Coy-Wolves." A renowned forensic anthropologist, Mayer stops by to help the Jeffersonian-FBI team with their latest case. When Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) introduces Mayer to Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), Bones mentions that Mayer created the program that the Angelatron runs on.
"Well, actually, having created the Angelatron, I know that platform was developed by a Dr. Brinkley," replies Angela, who is very protective of the computer program that bears her name. Mayer clarifies that she used to go by Brinkley, the name of one of her six former husbands. She also reveals that the marriage didn't last long — though, in a bit of White's classic raunchy humor, she adds that he was a "fantastic lover."
The Angelatron and its predecessor the Angelator were impossibly advanced pieces of forensic technology that could do things no real-life computer program could do, conveniently finding a solution for almost any problem. Good on White for helping invent them.
Betty White had a NSFW reaction upon meeting David Boreanaz
If Betty White's character on "Bones" was a little cheeky, the legendary comedian was even more brash behind the scenes — at least according to David Boreanaz. In a panel appearance celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Bones" at the Televerse Festival in 2025, Boreanaz, who played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, recalled how White acted when she first met the "Bones" cast.
According to Boreanaz (per People's report of the panel), White walked up to Emily Deschanel and said, "You're so nice. You're so pretty." Then she turned to Boreanaz. "She looks at me, she goes, 'Holy s***, I want to f*** you. I want to f*** you!'" he recalled. "I just started laughing."
Deschanel, who was also part of the panel, didn't remember hearing this but didn't doubt it. She said, "I'm not saying it didn't happen, I'm saying I didn't hear that, but that's amazing." Tamara Taylor, who played Dr. Camille Saroyan on "Bones," then noted that White did have a "legendary potty mouth."
Betty White was 95 when her second Bones episode aired
Betty White returned as Dr. Beth Mayer in "Bones" Season 12, appearing in the episode "The Radioactive Panthers in the Party." Mayer reveals that she's stopped working in forensics but she hasn't retired; she's studying prairie dogs with the Jeffersonian zoology department. Mayer later gives Bones a little heart-to-heart about having passion for your work and knowing when it's time to step back — a fittingly meta commentary as the series finale of "Bones" drew near.
White was 95 years old when her second "Bones" episode aired on March 14, 2017. It's a testament to White's longevity and work ethic that "Bones" isn't the last credit in her filmography. She played Gabi Diamond's (Emily Osment) eccentric downstairs neighbor Ms. Wilson in two episodes of the ABC Family sitcom "Young & Hungry" later in 2017, and she had a small role in "Toy Story 4" in 2019, voicing the tiger-shaped baby teething ring Bitey White.
White died at age 99 on December 31, 2021, just two and a half weeks before her 100th birthday. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement (via People). "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."