Betty White's Bones Character Was Crucially Important To The Show's Mythology

The great Betty White is among the best celebrity guest stars in the history of "Bones." She only appeared in two episodes of the forensic procedural, and those guest spots happened in the last two seasons of the long-running series. Yet, despite White's brief, late tenure on the Fox show, her character was very important: Her Dr. Beth Mayer helped create the Angelatron, the real-time graphics simulator that was crucial in solving so many murders.

White made her "Bones" debut as Mayer in the fourth episode of Season 11, "The Carpals in the Coy-Wolves." A renowned forensic anthropologist, Mayer stops by to help the Jeffersonian-FBI team with their latest case. When Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) introduces Mayer to Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), Bones mentions that Mayer created the program that the Angelatron runs on.

"Well, actually, having created the Angelatron, I know that platform was developed by a Dr. Brinkley," replies Angela, who is very protective of the computer program that bears her name. Mayer clarifies that she used to go by Brinkley, the name of one of her six former husbands. She also reveals that the marriage didn't last long — though, in a bit of White's classic raunchy humor, she adds that he was a "fantastic lover."

The Angelatron and its predecessor the Angelator were impossibly advanced pieces of forensic technology that could do things no real-life computer program could do, conveniently finding a solution for almost any problem. Good on White for helping invent them.