Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3: Everything We Know

Despite Fred's insistence that he's turning over a new leaf, Georgie isn't buying it. And according to series co-creator Steve Holland, he has every right to be skeptical.

"Even if Fred is going into this because he does want to change, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to stick," the EP told TVLine following the Season 2 finale. "Change is hard. Most people don't end up changing. Most people default back to their base nature."

That uncertainty was reflected in the finale's closing moments, when Fred flashed a subtle smile after Georgie stormed out. Was he pleased because Mary had asked him out on a date? Or because he'd successfully driven a wedge between mother and son?

"It's intentionally ambiguous," Holland explained. "It walks that line where it can mean either of those things."

Jordan, meanwhile, isn't nearly as convinced: "You don't go after somebody for so long like he's been going after Georgie, and just all of a sudden go, 'I'm going to start going to Bible study with his mother.' That's just not how that works."