Why Otto Hightower From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

Rhys Ifans played one of Westeros' most influential figures as Otto Hightower in "House of the Dragon," but audiences may also recognize him from battling Spider-Man and appearing in the Wizarding World. The actor behind the former Hand of the King has built a long career filled with notable genre roles.

One of Ifans' most memorable early performances was as Spike, William's (Hugh Grant) sloppy roommate in the classic romantic comedy "Notting Hill."

In 2010, Ifans played Xenophilius Lovegood, the father of Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1." Two years later, he portrayed Dr. Curt Connors, the scientist who becomes the supervillain known as the Lizard, in "The Amazing Spider-Man." Ifans reprised the role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," though the character appears as a CGI reptile for virtually the entire film.

His other prominent film roles include playing Grigori Rasputin in "The King's Man," portraying the navigator Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) hires for her historic swim in the biopic "Nyad," and appearing in a quirky supporting role in "Venom: The Last Dance."

On television, Ifans played Mycroft Holmes on the CBS series "Elementary" and CIA officer Hector DeJean in the Epix spy drama "Berlin Station." More recently, he took on a lead role in the "For All Mankind" spin-off "Star City," streaming on Apple TV.