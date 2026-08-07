Melissa Gilbert's Favorite Little House On The Prairie Storyline Is An Epic Tearjerker

"Little House on the Prairie" was a heartwarming, family-oriented hit that offered viewers a gentler vision of life in the 1800s Midwest, but the central Ingalls family was never without hardship. One especially devastating story became star Melissa Gilbert's favorite of the series.

Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls for nine seasons of one of the best Western shows of all time, told USA Today in 2024 that her favorite storyline was Season 1's two-part "The Lord Is My Shepherd." The story spans Episodes 13 and 14, which aired in December 1974.

"The Lord Is My Shepherd" centers on the birth of Charles, a new baby boy in the Ingalls family. Laura, the second-oldest Ingalls sibling, grows jealous when her new brother becomes the focus of the family's attention. As a result, she decides against joining her family in praying for him, but when Charles Jr. becomes ill and dies, she blames herself for his death and runs away from home, overwhelmed by guilt.