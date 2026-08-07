Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story Ordered At Disney+ And Disney Channel — Movie's Full Cast Revealed

The "Descendants" universe is expanding. On the heels of releasing "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" earlier this summer, Disney+ and Disney Channel have greenlit "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story," a new movie musical that begins production later this month, TVLine has learned.

Here's what to expect from "Hidden Heroes," according to Disney's official logline: "Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it's too late."

"Hidden Heroes" will introduce viewers to Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of the Genie from "Aladdin"; Momana Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma from "The Emperor's New Groove"; Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk from "The Emperor's New Groove"; Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather from "Sleeping Beauty"; Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast"; and Kyra Wong, Connor Wong, and Rhys Dawkins as the Potts Siblings, a trio of kids spawned by Mrs. Potts from "Beauty and the Beast."

"One of the things that has always made 'Descendants' so special is the way it invites audiences to experience familiar Disney stories through an entirely new perspective," Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis says in a statement. "With 'Hidden Heroes,' we're finally putting the sidekicks center stage, because they've always been an essential part of Disney's greatest adventures. It's a fun, surprising new chapter that expands the 'Descendants' universe with all the music, dance and heart fans love and expect from the franchise."

"Hidden Heroes" is being directed by Jude Weng from a script written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye, and Emma Fletcher. Executive producers include Jane Fleming, Gary Marsh, and Chestna. Louise Hradsky and Jeffrey Mortensen are choreographing.

Read on for a full breakdown of the "Hidden Heroes" cast: