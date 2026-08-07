Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story Ordered At Disney+ And Disney Channel — Movie's Full Cast Revealed
The "Descendants" universe is expanding. On the heels of releasing "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" earlier this summer, Disney+ and Disney Channel have greenlit "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story," a new movie musical that begins production later this month, TVLine has learned.
Here's what to expect from "Hidden Heroes," according to Disney's official logline: "Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it's too late."
"Hidden Heroes" will introduce viewers to Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of the Genie from "Aladdin"; Momana Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma from "The Emperor's New Groove"; Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk from "The Emperor's New Groove"; Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather from "Sleeping Beauty"; Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast"; and Kyra Wong, Connor Wong, and Rhys Dawkins as the Potts Siblings, a trio of kids spawned by Mrs. Potts from "Beauty and the Beast."
"One of the things that has always made 'Descendants' so special is the way it invites audiences to experience familiar Disney stories through an entirely new perspective," Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis says in a statement. "With 'Hidden Heroes,' we're finally putting the sidekicks center stage, because they've always been an essential part of Disney's greatest adventures. It's a fun, surprising new chapter that expands the 'Descendants' universe with all the music, dance and heart fans love and expect from the franchise."
"Hidden Heroes" is being directed by Jude Weng from a script written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye, and Emma Fletcher. Executive producers include Jane Fleming, Gary Marsh, and Chestna. Louise Hradsky and Jeffrey Mortensen are choreographing.
Read on for a full breakdown of the "Hidden Heroes" cast:
Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, daughter of Genie from Aladdin
Your wish... is not necessarily her command. Dior Goodjohn, who currently plays Clarissa on Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," will take on the role of Jennie, the daughter of the Genie from 1992's "Aladdin."
We've already seen quite a few characters from "Aladdin" in previous "Descendants" franchise: Jafar's (Maz Jobrani) son Jay (Booboo Stewart) was among the first VKs accepted into Auradon Prep in the first movie, while Aladdin (played as an adult by Levin Valayil and as a teen by Kabir Bery) and Jasmine (Shazia Pascal/Aiza Azaar) were both students at Merlin Academy in "Descendants: The Rise of Red." Aladdin and Jasmine also made cameos in "Descendants 2" during Ben (Mitchell Hope) and Mal's (Dove Cameron) royal visit to Agrabah, but their faces weren't seen.
We also met another of the Genie's daughters, Jordan (voiced by Ursula Taherian), in the animated series "Descendants: Wicked World."
Momona Tamada as Zara, daughter of Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove
Say it with us now: Pull. The. Lever! Momona Tamada ("Avatar: The Last Airbender) is playing Zara, the daughter of Yzma, the royal advisor to Emperor Kuzco in 2000's "The Emperor's New Groove."
While none of Yzma's offspring have appeared in a mainline "Descendants" movie, her son Zevon (voiced by Steven Bradley Perry of "Good Luck Charlie") served as the primary antagonist in the second season of "Descendants: Wicked World," an animated off-shoot of the franchise.
And here's another fun fact: Tamada was also a cast member on Netflix's "The Baby-Sitter's Club," appearing alongside fellow "Descendants" star Malia Baker (aka Chloe Charming).
Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., son of Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove
And just as Yzma would be lost without her trusty sidekick, the cast of "Hidden Heroes" also includes Jacob Rodriguez ("Tell Me Lies") as Kronk Jr., aka KJ, the son of Kronk from 2000's "The Emperor's New Groove."
Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, daughter of Merryweather from Sleeping Beauty
Something tells us to expect plenty of blue in this girl's wardrobe: Eva Fossaceca Smedley ("Welcome to Flatch") will play Meri, the daughter of good-fairy Merryweather from 1959's "Sleeping Beauty."
"Sleeping Beauty" characters have played a large role in the "Descendants" franchise thus far, including Maleficent (Kristin Chenoweth) and her daughter Mal (Dove Cameron), as well as Aurora's daughter Audrey (Sarah Jeffery) and mother Leah (Judith Maxie).
Harry Jones as Lou, son of Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast
Lumiere, the maître d' of Prince Adam's (Dan Payne) castle who was temporarily turned into a candlestick in 1991's "Beauty and the Beast," made an appearance in "Descendants 2," where he was played by Jan Bos. "Hidden Heroes" will introduce us to his son Lou, played by Harry Jones ("I Fought the Law").
Kyra Wong, Connor Wong, and Rhys Dawkins as the Potts Siblings, children of Mrs. Potts from Beauty and the Beast
If you've seen 1991's "Beauty and the Beast," you already know that Mrs. Potts' son Chip has an entire cabinet full of siblings — and now we get to meet three of them! Kyra Wong ("Elle"), Connor Wong ("Cruel Summer"), and Rhys Dawkins ("Clickbait") will be playing three characters known as the Potts Siblings, though we assume they will each have individual names in the movie.
What are your early thoughts on "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story"? Which of these characters are you most excited to see come to life on screen? Whatever's on your mind, drop it in a comment below.