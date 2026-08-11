5 Best '90s Horror TV Shows, Ranked

You don't have to be a diehard horror buff to stan these shows, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

The '90s TV landscape was rife with thrills and chills, and the fact that many of these series were genre-benders invited even more viewers to the party. There was truly an embarrassment of riches on our small screens. From excellent children's fare like "Goosebumps," "Eerie, Indiana," and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" to a healthy run of Stephen King adaptations including "The Stand" and "The Shining," '90s television was the perfect playground for aliens, monsters, bloodshed, and other macabre tales.

None of the aforementioned shows made the cut below, but let's consider them all part of an upstanding crop of Honorable Mentions, shall we? So what did make our list? Scroll down to get a glimpse of the best of the best, then hit the comments with your faves!