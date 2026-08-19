5 Best Episodes Of The Powerpuff Girls, Ranked

What's the secret to a great superhero TV show? Turns out it's pretty simple: Sugar, spice, and everything nice — plus the accidental addition of Chemical X. That's the formula that made "The Powerpuff Girls," Cartoon Network's stylish series about a trio of kindergarteners with superpowers.

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup fought crime in the City of Townsville from 1998 until 2005. A mixture of cuteness, violence, girl power, and esoteric pop culture references that might've even gone over an adult viewer's head, "The Powerpuff Girls" could do it all. One episode might have them dealing with their archenemy Mojo Jojo or foiling a high-stakes plot from the demonic (and legitimately unsettling) villain known as HIM. Another would have them dealing with more age-appropriate threats, like a new bedtime or cooties.

With 136 story segments to pick from, most of which were paired two-per-episode across the original 78-episode run, narrowing down the five best episodes of "The Powerpuff Girls" is a mighty task. The following episodes showcase what made cartoonist Craig McCracken's series so wonderful, and it's no wonder that "The Powerpuff Girls" spawned a movie, anime spin-off, 2016 reboot, failed live-action series, and more. This list, though, just includes episodes from the original series.