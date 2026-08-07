Why Jake T. Austin Didn't Return For Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: 'We Tried To Get Him,' Says David Henrie
For its four-part series finale, Disney+'s "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" brought back a handful of fan-favorite characters from "Wizards of Waverly Place" for one last goodbye — but several cast members weren't included in the farewell event, and they're not staying quiet about it on social media.
Jake T. Austin, who played Max Russo, the younger brother of Justin (David Henrie) and Alex (Selena Gomez), is the only series regular from the original series who never appeared in the reboot. It was revealed in the series premiere that Max franchised the family's sandwich shop and became a millionaire, but fans held out hope that they might see him on the show someday. Now that the series has wrapped, Austin is breaking his silence on Max's unfortunate absence.
"To all the Wizards fans, just wanted to say for the record how disappointed I am to have not been included in the spinoff," Austin wrote in an Instagram story on August 6. "I was asked back in 2020 if I was interested in reprising my role and said that I was 100% in. Unfortunately, the powers that be decided to take the show in a different direction and my character wasn't part of the equation."
After watching the finale, TVLine spoke with David Henrie, who was also an executive producer on the reboot, and he lamented not bringing Max back into the fold.
"I would have loved to have had Jake on the show," Henrie told TVLine. "We tried to get him, but it didn't work out."
Despite not being involved in the reboot, Austin says, "I still have nothing but love for my former castmates and wish them continued success. Thank you to all the fans who watched over the years. The show wouldn't be what it is without your endless support."
Who else has spoken out against the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?
Jake T. Austin wasn't the only Russo missing from the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" series finale. David DeLuise, who played family patriarch Jerry Russo, was also absent from the final episode, despite previously guest-starring twice during the reboot's first season.
DeLuise made his own displeasure known by leaving this comment on an Instagram post from Entertainment Tonight about the series finale: "It would not be over if the OG wizards were really there. Missed opportunity."
Dan Benson, who recurred as Justin's pal Zeke in the original series and has since pivoted to adult entertainment, also voiced his issues with the reboot overall, tweeting: "It's just heartbreaking because there was so much potential for a Wizards reboot and it turned into the failed David Henrie show. ... People say I'm just bitter I didn't get invited back but I'm actually just sad for the fans. WoWP changed my life forever, I'll always be grateful."
Even Todd J. Greenwald, who created "Wizards of Waverly Place," appears unhappy with the outcome of the reboot, writing this on his Substack: "I will undo the entire Beyond canon in one simple chapter. By simply ignoring it. 'It was all Max's dreammmmm.' Fixed. Moving on."
Were you upset that Max wasn't included in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"? What are your thoughts on the reboot overall, now that it's over? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.