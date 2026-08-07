Why Jake T. Austin Didn't Return For Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: 'We Tried To Get Him,' Says David Henrie

For its four-part series finale, Disney+'s "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" brought back a handful of fan-favorite characters from "Wizards of Waverly Place" for one last goodbye — but several cast members weren't included in the farewell event, and they're not staying quiet about it on social media.

Jake T. Austin, who played Max Russo, the younger brother of Justin (David Henrie) and Alex (Selena Gomez), is the only series regular from the original series who never appeared in the reboot. It was revealed in the series premiere that Max franchised the family's sandwich shop and became a millionaire, but fans held out hope that they might see him on the show someday. Now that the series has wrapped, Austin is breaking his silence on Max's unfortunate absence.

"To all the Wizards fans, just wanted to say for the record how disappointed I am to have not been included in the spinoff," Austin wrote in an Instagram story on August 6. "I was asked back in 2020 if I was interested in reprising my role and said that I was 100% in. Unfortunately, the powers that be decided to take the show in a different direction and my character wasn't part of the equation."

After watching the finale, TVLine spoke with David Henrie, who was also an executive producer on the reboot, and he lamented not bringing Max back into the fold.

"I would have loved to have had Jake on the show," Henrie told TVLine. "We tried to get him, but it didn't work out."

Despite not being involved in the reboot, Austin says, "I still have nothing but love for my former castmates and wish them continued success. Thank you to all the fans who watched over the years. The show wouldn't be what it is without your endless support."