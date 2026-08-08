TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Annette Bening

THE PERFORMER | Annette Bening

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Lucky"

THE EPISODE | "Are We Bad People?" (August 5, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Grief is a fickle b*tch. That's exactly what Priscilla learned last week after a hellacious car chase and shootout left her son Cary dead. But Annette Bening turned tragedy into a triumph, as her character's sudden loss teed the actress up for some of the miniseries' best work yet.

After Priscilla witnessed the wreckage, Bening delivered a horrific breakdown screaming, "My baby, no!" as she was literally dragged away from the scene. This week, Bening's body language and tone displayed signs of the exact opposite. Despondency. Exhaustion. And as she wondered if her boss Wayne would even show face at his own son's funeral, the actress' mouth twitched and her eyes went dead, as if all her hope and love were draining from her body in real time. It was one wild heel turn from what we saw prior, but this snapshot of loss and devastation was just as powerful nonetheless.

Despite hitting rock bottom, the rage returned when Dutch found the mob woman firing a gun in her backyard, seething in anger, screaming at the top of her lungs. "Did I kill him, Dutch? Did I do this?" she asked her second in command. After all, she was the one to pull her kid into "the life." As she blamed herself, Bening continued pulling sympathy from her audience despite the fact that the character is a crooked mobster with blood on her hands.

When the day came to lay Cary to rest, of course Wayne didn't show, so Priscilla unleashed her fire and feelings by smashing the boy's urn in his office. She also b*tchslapped him across the face, a violent move that ended with a gun pointed at her. Bening's reaction was pure fear, as she shut her eyes tightly, waiting for the end to come. Luckily, it didn't. Otherwise, we would've been robbed of seeing more from an artist who isn't afraid to bare her soul in order to show the humanity and reality of true despair. — Nick Caruso

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...