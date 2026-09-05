15 Best DC Comics TV Villains Of All Time, Ranked

Regardless of your feelings on how it ended, "Arrow" is by far the most successful live-action DC Comics project of the past decade. Not only did its initial success save The CW, but it also launched an entire TV shared universe the likes of which even Marvel Studios hasn't been able to create.

John Barrowman's Malcolm Merlyn was quietly foundational in that success. The Dark Archer set the template for Arrowverse villains. His "secret identity" (known to any comics fan, but undermined just enough by the red herring that was his son, Tommy) and motivations served as the central mysteries of "Arrow" Season 1, culminating in Stephen Amell's titular hero uncovering the truth for himself in Episode 22, "Darkness on the Edge of Town." Their confrontation in the episode (during which Malcolm finally goes mask off in front of the Arrow himself) is a highlight of the series overall.

In a 2013 interview with TVLine, Barrowman described his character as the Lex Luthor of the series. While the comparison stands in terms of Merlyn's charisma, cold corporate sensibilities, and overall ruthlessness, what makes his character uniquely compelling is his genuine love for his children and late wife. Merlyn was at his best when the Arrowverse forced his family to be in conflict with his greater, selfish ambitions.