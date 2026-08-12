Sheriff Country's Morena Baccarin Fought The FBI In This Short-Lived NBC Crime Drama

Viewership for "The Endgame" topped out during the show's pilot episode, garnering only 3.3 million viewers. The next four episodes struggled to maintain an average of 2 million viewers, before tapering off to an average of 1.5 million viewers for the rest of the season, including the finale. It seemed to have enough of a viewership to stay on air for a full season, but the dwindling numbers were certainly writing on the wall for the heist drama.

Unfortunately, the show's reviews didn't do much to help its cause either. "The Endgame" earned a low 33 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with several outlets claiming it was, for all its perceived intricacies, quite empty. One interesting thing the review aggregator illuminates is that the series had an 82 percent audience score with over 100 audience reviews, which seems to prove there was a small but mighty group supporting the show for the short time it was on air.

Overall, the critics weren't fans of the series, but Morena Baccarin herself did get praise for her performance, which was highlighted as by Vulture as dripping with charisma amid a solid amount of camp, according to the Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. Her turn wasn't enough to save "The Endgame," but it's certainly something to remember it by.