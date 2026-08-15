Why Alan Ritchson Doesn't Think Reacher Is Right For Movies

Not all stories are meant to shine on the big screen, and Alan Ritchson is just fine with Jack Reacher continuing his journey on TV. On the verge of premiering its fourth season, Prime Video's acclaimed "Reacher" series has already adapted three novels from Lee Child's series. Starring as the ex-United States military officer bent on fighting crime across the nation since 2022, Ritchson has become one of the most recognizable faces on streaming.

Speaking with Men's Journal in 2025, Ritchson addressed the possibility of playing Reacher in films at some point after exclusively appearing in the role on TV for four years. "I can't speak to movies," he said. "I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book."

Ritchson added that he doesn't believe films would do justice to the source material. After all, an eight-episode season of television allows for much more narrative development than a two-hour movie. "I don't know if I'd fight for films," the actor explained. "I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around 'Reacher' throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are."