Why Alan Ritchson Doesn't Think Reacher Is Right For Movies
Not all stories are meant to shine on the big screen, and Alan Ritchson is just fine with Jack Reacher continuing his journey on TV. On the verge of premiering its fourth season, Prime Video's acclaimed "Reacher" series has already adapted three novels from Lee Child's series. Starring as the ex-United States military officer bent on fighting crime across the nation since 2022, Ritchson has become one of the most recognizable faces on streaming.
Speaking with Men's Journal in 2025, Ritchson addressed the possibility of playing Reacher in films at some point after exclusively appearing in the role on TV for four years. "I can't speak to movies," he said. "I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book."
Ritchson added that he doesn't believe films would do justice to the source material. After all, an eight-episode season of television allows for much more narrative development than a two-hour movie. "I don't know if I'd fight for films," the actor explained. "I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around 'Reacher' throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are."
Jack Reacher has been made into movies before
The "Jack Reacher" franchise used to have a home in movie theaters before Alan Ritchson took over the role in Prime Video's show. Director Christopher McQuarrie's 2012 movie "Jack Reacher" starred Tom Cruise and brought the iconic book character from the pages to the screen for the first time. "Jack Reacher" received mixed reviews, and despite praise for their action sequences and Cruise's performance, neither "Jack Reacher" nor its 2016 sequel "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" generated enough momentum to keep the franchise going.
Back in 2020, McQuarrie revealed that he and Cruise — who later collaborated on four consecutive "Mission: Impossible" films — at one point imagined making a darker, grittier "Jack Reacher" movie. "Tom and I were talking about, had the series continued, to take 'Reacher' to a place where, in the post-'Deadpool,' post-'Joker' world, 'Reacher' could have been an R-rated movie and an R-rated franchise and really fed into the brutality of those books. We were fully ready to lean into that," he told Empire.
In the years since Prime Video's "Reacher" began airing, plans for a new "Jack Reacher" movie starring Ritchson have not materialized publicly. For now, Ritchson remains content with keeping the action hero's endeavors on TV. Fans can look forward to "Reacher" Season 4 and the upcoming spin-off show, "Neagley."