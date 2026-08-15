Lost Resolved One Major Character's Storyline In A DVD-Exclusive Epilogue

The divisive yet poignant series finale of "Lost" brings nearly the entire cast back together at the end — but one major character doesn't appear, because the show ended up resolving his storyline in an epilogue that was exclusive to its DVD release. A special 11-minute short included in the Season 6 DVD box set revealed that Malcolm David Kelley's Walt, the 10-year-old son of original Oceanic 815 survivor Michael (Harold Perrineau), actually went on to become a steward of the island.

The enlightening epilogue — which also included a section where Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) emancipated two Dharma Initiative employees, revealed major company secrets, and answered some of the series' long-standing questions — gave fans an open-ended view into what Walt's life was going to look like in the years beyond the ending.

Walt had been a key character in the show's narrative from the beginning, particularly as it pertained to the central mystery of the Island and who truly inhabited the strange land mass. But because Kelley joined the cast at 12 years old, the series had to contend with Kelly aging rapidly as he went through puberty.