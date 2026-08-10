Caitríona Balfe Sets First Post-Outlander TV Role In Alfonso Cuarón's Horror Thriller Ascension

"Outlander" star Caitríona Balfe has set her TV follow-up to the wildly popular Starz series: She'll star in and executive-produce the horror drama "Ascension" at Apple TV, Deadline reports.

In the hour-long thriller, Balfe will play Rose, a documentary filmmaker and mother who is newly divorced. Her work brings her in contact with a cult called the Church of Ascension, which seems like a balm for her tumultuous life but turns out to be hiding dark secrets.

The series is "inspired by" Adam Nevill's 2012 novel "Last Days." Natalie Erika James ("Apartment 7A") and Christian White ("Clickbait") will serve as showrunners. James and White will pen the scripts alongside Alfonso Cuarón ("Disclaimer," "Roma") and Carlos Cuarón ("Y Tú Mamá También"). James also will be lead director.

Apple Studios will produce.