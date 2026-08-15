Before Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham Appeared On A Live-Action DC Comics Series
Superman has recently enjoyed a successful big-screen revival, but the Man of Steel's corner of the DC Universe has also been reimagined for TV on numerous occasions — some more successful than others. One of the less-remembered "Superman" TV series featured "Ted Lasso" star, Hannah Waddingham, as another Kryptonian.
"Krypton" aired on Syfy for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. The "Superman" prequel followed Kal-El's grandfather, Seg-El, played by Cameron Cuffe, during his life on Krypton. The series pitted Seg-El against villains like General Zod, Brainiac, and Doomsday, and saw him encountering the bounty hunter Lobo, played by Emmett J. Scanlan, long before Jason Momoa took over the role in the DCU movie, "Supergirl." Among the various Kryptonians who got a share of the spotlight on "Krypton" was Jax-Ur, played by Hannah Waddingham.
Before Waddingham took on the role in "Krypton," Jax-Ur previously appeared in "Superman" comics as a male, villainous scientist who had been banished to the Phantom Zone and allied with Zod. He even appeared in 2013's "Man of Steel," played by Mackenzie Gray. While Waddingham's version of Jax-Ur on "Krypton" retained the character's scientific background, she differed from her comic counterpart in that she became an enemy of Zod, taking on a leading role in the Resistance to fight the villain who had traveled from the future to rule over Krypton. Despite her opposition to Zod, though, Jax-Ur was still a morally gray — and ruthless — character.
The end of Krypton and Hannah Waddingham's move to Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham's work on "Ted Lasso," where she plays football club owner Rebecca Welton, is probably her best known role. Her stint on the short-lived "Krypton" immediately preceded her work on the comedy series, with stresses on the set of "Krypton" leading her to accept Rebecca on "Ted Lasso."
Waddingham was shooting the second season of "Krypton" in Belfast when she received word that her daughter had fallen ill back in London. Unable to get back to her daughter quickly from the "Krypton" set, Waddingham resolved to stop taking work that would keep her away from home. Speaking to Variety, Waddingham revealed that the incident led her to say to herself, "You know what? I am enjoying my career hugely, but first and foremost, I'm a mother." Shortly after, she booked an audition for "Ted Lasso."
Waddingham's final appearance as Jax-Ur on "Krypton" occurred three episodes before the series concluded. Her decision to stick to jobs that would allow her to remain in London realistically would have ruled out a return of the character in any future seasons, but in any case, Waddingham never had a chance to reprise the role. Amid a sharp fall in viewership compared to the first season, "Krypton" was canceled within two days of the second season finale airing. Waddingham recently returned to "Ted Lasso," however, in the Apple TV series' worthy fourth season.