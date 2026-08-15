Before Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham Appeared On A Live-Action DC Comics Series

Superman has recently enjoyed a successful big-screen revival, but the Man of Steel's corner of the DC Universe has also been reimagined for TV on numerous occasions — some more successful than others. One of the less-remembered "Superman" TV series featured "Ted Lasso" star, Hannah Waddingham, as another Kryptonian.

"Krypton" aired on Syfy for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. The "Superman" prequel followed Kal-El's grandfather, Seg-El, played by Cameron Cuffe, during his life on Krypton. The series pitted Seg-El against villains like General Zod, Brainiac, and Doomsday, and saw him encountering the bounty hunter Lobo, played by Emmett J. Scanlan, long before Jason Momoa took over the role in the DCU movie, "Supergirl." Among the various Kryptonians who got a share of the spotlight on "Krypton" was Jax-Ur, played by Hannah Waddingham.

Before Waddingham took on the role in "Krypton," Jax-Ur previously appeared in "Superman" comics as a male, villainous scientist who had been banished to the Phantom Zone and allied with Zod. He even appeared in 2013's "Man of Steel," played by Mackenzie Gray. While Waddingham's version of Jax-Ur on "Krypton" retained the character's scientific background, she differed from her comic counterpart in that she became an enemy of Zod, taking on a leading role in the Resistance to fight the villain who had traveled from the future to rule over Krypton. Despite her opposition to Zod, though, Jax-Ur was still a morally gray — and ruthless — character.