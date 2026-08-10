Ransom Canyon's Lori Romero Tribute Explained
"Ransom Canyon" is a soapy Netflix western all about three ranching families and their dramatic love lives, but the end of Season 1 featured a somber shift in tone in a tribute to a crew member. At the close of the Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-led rodeo romance was a title card honoring a makeup artist/hairstylist, Lori Romero, who worked on one episode of the series. It read, "In loving memory of Lori Romero." Unfortunately, Romero passed away on January 1, 2025.
According to her obituary, her death was unexpected, and no official cause was listed. The obituary highlighted the creative's surviving loved ones, including her son, Julian Anzures, along with immediate family members. It also noted Romero's industry family. "Lori's talent and specialization in high quality make-up and hair helped create her career with the movie industry," read the statement. "Her film family were a very important part of her life."
Beyond "Ransom Canyon," Romero had a long list of credits on IMDb, with her creative contributions dating back to 2016. Some of her most notable projects included "The Marksman," "The Harder They Fall," "Deadly Illusions," and "End of the Road."
Lori Romero was passionate about her craft
Lori Romero may no longer be with us, but her creative insight has been immortalized through the makeup and hair styles she applied across TV and film sets throughout her career. Romero's expertise was also highlighted in a death announcement made by the iATSE Local 480 union. "Lori was a dedicated member for nine years, specializing in high-quality make-up & hair, and her talent and passion were a vital part of the movie industry ..." read their Instagram statement in February 2025. "Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time."
Prior to her untimely passing, Romero made sure to highlight her own work across her Instagram account. In October 2018, she shared an Instagram photo of a man wearing elaborate special effects makeup to resemble a grisly monster. "Halloween is upon us!!! Yay!!! I'm mean Boo lol," she wrote in the caption. Another photo showed an artificial wound she created using only makeup. "Fake ... movie work," she wrote alongside the Instagram shot. Further emphasizing her versatility and expertise, she posted several photos of various hairstyles and dye jobs she'd completed over the years.
Although Romero didn't get to work on Season 2 of "Ransom Canyon," her final project was as a hairstylist on the film, "Coyote Vs. Acme," which will be released in theaters on August 28, 2026.