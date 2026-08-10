Ransom Canyon's Lori Romero Tribute Explained

"Ransom Canyon" is a soapy Netflix western all about three ranching families and their dramatic love lives, but the end of Season 1 featured a somber shift in tone in a tribute to a crew member. At the close of the Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-led rodeo romance was a title card honoring a makeup artist/hairstylist, Lori Romero, who worked on one episode of the series. It read, "In loving memory of Lori Romero." Unfortunately, Romero passed away on January 1, 2025.

According to her obituary, her death was unexpected, and no official cause was listed. The obituary highlighted the creative's surviving loved ones, including her son, Julian Anzures, along with immediate family members. It also noted Romero's industry family. "Lori's talent and specialization in high quality make-up and hair helped create her career with the movie industry," read the statement. "Her film family were a very important part of her life."

Beyond "Ransom Canyon," Romero had a long list of credits on IMDb, with her creative contributions dating back to 2016. Some of her most notable projects included "The Marksman," "The Harder They Fall," "Deadly Illusions," and "End of the Road."