Casting News: Stana Katic Joins Apple TV Spin-Off, In Living Color Reunion On St. Denis Medical, And More

"Castle" alum Stana Katic has lined up her next TV role — and it's a monstrous one.

Katic has joined the cast of Apple TV's upcoming Monsterverse spin-off, Deadline reports, along with Connie Nielsen ("Robin Hood"). No character details have been released.

The untitled spin-off stars Wyatt Russell, who reprises his role as a young Colonel Lee Shaw from Apple TV's Godzilla series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." (Russell's real-life father Kurt Russell plays the older Lee Shaw on "Monarch.") The spin-off earned a series order at the streamer in December. The cast also includes Millie Brady, Pilou Asbaek, Corey Stoll, Ralph Ineson, and Nyasha Hatendi.

Katic is best known for playing NYPD homicide detective Kate Beckett on the ABC procedural "Castle," starring opposite Nathan Fillion as mystery novelist/amateur sleuth Richard Castle. The series ran for eight seasons, wrapping up in 2016. Since then, Katic starred in the crime drama "Absentia," which aired for three seasons on Prime Video.