NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates For #OneChicago, Law & Order: SVU, The Voice, And More

NBC on Wednesday became the first broadcast network to unveil its fall premiere dates.

The 2026-27 season officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 9 with the NFL Kickoff Game, when the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. Four nights later, "Sunday Night Football" returns with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

NBC's entertainment lineup gets underway on Thursday, September 17 with the previously announced two-hour premiere of "The Traitors: New Blood," an all-civilian offshoot of Peacock's "The Traitors." The following Monday, September 21 marks the return of "The Voice." The milestone 30th season features the returns of Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, alongside new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. The singing competition will serve as a lead-in to the series premiere of Peter Krause's drama "Line of Fire" (at 10 p.m.).

One-hour editions of "The Voice" will also air Tuesday and Wednesday that week, leading into the two-night, four-hour finale of "America's Got Talent."

Two weeks later, the #OneChicago trifecta — "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." — returns on Wednesday, October 7. The following evening, "Law & Order: SVU" is back, leading into the mothership, "Law & Order," in its new 10/9c time slot.

Later that month, Reba McEntire's "Happy's Place" returns for Season 3, leading into the series premiere of the Tea Leoni-Tim Daly multi-cam "Newlyweds" on Friday, October 23.

Then, on November 2, "St. Denis Medical" and "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" return to NBC's Monday lineup. At that point, "The Voice" will scale back to a single hour, airing at 9 p.m.