NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates For #OneChicago, Law & Order: SVU, The Voice, And More
NBC on Wednesday became the first broadcast network to unveil its fall premiere dates.
The 2026-27 season officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 9 with the NFL Kickoff Game, when the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. Four nights later, "Sunday Night Football" returns with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
NBC's entertainment lineup gets underway on Thursday, September 17 with the previously announced two-hour premiere of "The Traitors: New Blood," an all-civilian offshoot of Peacock's "The Traitors." The following Monday, September 21 marks the return of "The Voice." The milestone 30th season features the returns of Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, alongside new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. The singing competition will serve as a lead-in to the series premiere of Peter Krause's drama "Line of Fire" (at 10 p.m.).
One-hour editions of "The Voice" will also air Tuesday and Wednesday that week, leading into the two-night, four-hour finale of "America's Got Talent."
Two weeks later, the #OneChicago trifecta — "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." — returns on Wednesday, October 7. The following evening, "Law & Order: SVU" is back, leading into the mothership, "Law & Order," in its new 10/9c time slot.
Later that month, Reba McEntire's "Happy's Place" returns for Season 3, leading into the series premiere of the Tea Leoni-Tim Daly multi-cam "Newlyweds" on Friday, October 23.
Then, on November 2, "St. Denis Medical" and "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" return to NBC's Monday lineup. At that point, "The Voice" will scale back to a single hour, airing at 9 p.m.
NBC Fall 2026 Premiere Dates
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
7 p.m. "Football Night in America"
8 p.m. NFL Kickoff Game (New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
7 p.m. "Football Night in America"
8:20 p.m. "Sunday Night Football" (Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
8 p.m. "THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD" (two hours)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
8 p.m. "The Voice" Season 30 (two hours)
10 p.m. "LINE OF FIRE"
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
8 p.m. "The Voice" (one hour)
9 p.m. "America's Got Talent" Season 21 finale, Night 1 of 2 (two hours)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
8 p.m. "The Voice" (one hour)
9 p.m. "America's Got Talent" Season 21 finale, Night 2 of 2 (two hours)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
9 p.m. "Dateline NBC"
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
8 p.m. "Chicago Med" Season 12
9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" Season 15
10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." Season 14
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" Season 28
10 p.m. "Law & Order" Season 26 (new time slot)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
8 p.m. "Happy's Place" Season 3
8:30 p.m. "NEWLYWEDS"
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2
8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" Season 3
8:30 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Season 2
What's being held for midseason?
New scripted series bowing at midseason include "The Rockford Files," starring David Boreanaz and taking over the Thursdays-at-8 p.m. time slot from "The Traitors: New Blood," and "Sunset P.I.," starring Jake Johnson and Jane Levy and inheriting the Mondays-at-8:30 p.m. time slot after "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" completes its Season 2 order.
On the unscripted side, the lone unscripted series held for midseason is "Destination X" (Season 2), which will be joined by new game show "Wordle" (hosted by Savannah Guthrie).