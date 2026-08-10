House Of The Dragon Season 3's Don 'Bop' Monahan Tribute Explained

The third season of "House of the Dragon" concluded with an epic battle and a major character death, but the end credits featured a card stating that the episode was "in loving memory" of Don "Bop" Monahan. It's not uncommon for shows to dedicate episodes to members of the cast or crew who have died, but in this case, the deceased wasn't directly involved in making the "Game of Thrones" spin-off. He did have a connection to the HBO series, however, as Monahan was the father-in-law of showrunner Ryan Condal.

Monahan, who was born on September 7, 1951, died of pancreatic cancer earlier this summer on July 1, 2026, according to his obituary. His passing was peaceful, the obit states, and he was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Hennessey, and his two daughters, Caitlin and Ceire Hennessey Monahan. Caitlin married Condal, the co-creator of "House of the Dragon," in 2012.

Monahan has four grandchildren, which is where he got his nickname of "Grandfather Bop," as seen in the in memoriam card in "House of the Dragon." The obituary notes that Monahan had a "love of all things Irish" and took the family on a trip to Dublin before his death. While "House of the Dragon" films throughout the British Isles, none of the show is shot in Ireland, unlike a lot of "Game of Thrones."