Who Is Ramona's Father In Sterling Point? The Twist Explained

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"Sterling Point" ended with the shocking revelation that Joe (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) isn't Ramona's (Amélie Hoeferle) father after all — it's Steven (Jay Duplass).

Prime Video's YA series centers on Annie (Ella Rubin) and Ramona's sisterly bond after they discover each other's existence in the wake of their grandfather's death. Annie and her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) grew up in New York with no idea that their late grandfather lived in Canada, let alone that they would inherit his island after his passing. Annie travels north to learn more about her adoptive mother Goldie, who died when Annie was just a toddler and considered Sterling Point her favorite place in the world.

Upon arrival, Annie meets Ramona, and that's when the family drama begins. Annie and Connor were raised by their adoptive father, Steven, and led to believe their parents adopted them because they had trouble conceiving. Ramona's existence immediately complicates that story. Her resemblance to Goldie is uncanny, leaving little doubt that she is their mother's biological child and throwing Annie and Connor's understanding of their family history into question.

Ramona was raised by her grandfather and, up until this point, had no interest in learning her father's identity. But after meeting Annie and discovering that her late mother had a whole other life and family in New York, Ramona begins to second-guess everything she knows about her own parents.