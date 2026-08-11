Camp Rock 3 Confirms Demi Lovato Will Return As Mitchie — Get A Nostalgic First Look At Her Cameo

Previously announced as merely an executive producer on "Camp Rock 3," Disney has confirmed that Demi Lovato will also reprise her role as Mitchie Torres in the franchise's upcoming third installment.

Along with the announcement comes the first official look at Lovato's return. In the photo, Mitchie is seen watching the campers' performances from backstage, and her megawatt smile suggests that Ms. Torres likes what she sees.

The first movie in the series, 2008's "Camp Rock," starred Lovato as Mitchie, a teen girl who finds herself through music during her first summer at the titular camp. Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas also starred as fictional boy band Connect 3, while Maria Canals-Barrera played Mitchie's mom Connie, who worked as the camp's head cook. Those five, among other familiar faces, returned for 2010's "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam," and now all five will reunite in "Camp Rock 3."

Premiering Thursday, August 13 (8/7c) on Disney Channel, "Camp Rock 3" will be available to stream the next day on Disney+. Veronica Rodriguez directed the movie from a script written by Eydie Faye, with choreography by Jamal Sims. Along with Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, the movie's executive producers include Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh

Watch the latest "Camp Rock 3" trailer (sans Lovato's return as Mitchie) below: