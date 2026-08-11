The Body, Netflix's 'Raunchy Teen Psychodrama With A Dash Of Catholic Horror,' Sets Fall Premiere — First Look
"Mean Girls" meets "Carrie" in Netflix's latest horror story "The Body," which drops all eight episodes on Wednesday, November 11, TVLine has learned.
Created by Quinn Shephard, the series "follows a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls who begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town after a dance-team initiation goes wrong," according to the streamer's official synopsis.
Shephard takes that one step further, telling Tudum, "I've always been interested in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. This story is definitely my way of putting a playful spin on all the nightmares of my own teenage-dom. Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It's a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror."
She describes the show as a "love letter to all the '90s and Y2K teen movies and [sexual] thrillers," specifically mentioning "Carrie," "Jennifer's Body," "Heavenly Creatures," and "Mean Girls" as sources of inspiration. "I was also a teen with an embarrassingly intense fixation on 'The Crucible' and the Salem Witch Trials," Shephard says. "It's been very interesting to revisit that with the shading of our current political climate!"
Shephard serves as showrunner of "The Body," executive-producing alongside Peter Chernin, Amy Israel, Josh Stern, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, Sacha Ben Harroche, and Blair Breard.
Meet the cast of Netflix's The Body
"I think that the emotions of trying to figure out who you are, how to love your identity, where you align with your belief system, and wanting to be loved [don't] ever really go away," Quinn Shephard explains. "I think that the truth is that as much as we'd like to think otherwise, we don't ever stop coming of age."
The coming-of-sage series stars Kristina Bogic ("Playing Gracie Darling") as Anya Butler, Sara Boustany ("PEN15") as Elise Zakaria, Geena Meszaros ("Wayward") as Lisbeth Anderson, Nnamdi Asomugha ("When the Streetlights Go On") as Father Franklin, Louisa Krause ("Billions") as Catherine Anderson, Shirley Chen ("The Resident") as Maddie Delaney, Jackson Kelly ("Imperfect Women") as Leo Anderson, Sofia Wylie ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") as Grace Franklin, and Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") as Coach Miller.
The recurring cast of "The Body" includes Kyra Pierce ("Chicago Fire") as Bailey Bradley, Phallon Pierce ("South Side") as Brit Bradley, Marcel Ruiz ("One Day at a Time") as Tyler Santos, Orlando Norman ("Silo") as Steven Maxwell, Ashley Madekwe ("Revenge") as Theresa Franklin, Motell Foster ("Clickbait") as Michael Franklin, Cale Ambrozic ("We Were Liars") as Benji, Anna Tierney ("Three Pines") as Melanie, newcomer Chloe Longname as Eden, Sarah Abbott ("V-Wars") as Olivia, Emily Roman ("The Next Step") as Claire, Michela Luci ("PAW Patrol") as Amy, newcomer Bella Neuspiel as Katie, Julia Lowe ("Holly Hobbie") as Blair, and Christine Solomon ("REIDframed") as Salma.
Scroll down for more first looks at the cast of "The Body," then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching the Netflix series in November?