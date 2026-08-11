The Body, Netflix's 'Raunchy Teen Psychodrama With A Dash Of Catholic Horror,' Sets Fall Premiere — First Look

"Mean Girls" meets "Carrie" in Netflix's latest horror story "The Body," which drops all eight episodes on Wednesday, November 11, TVLine has learned.

Created by Quinn Shephard, the series "follows a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls who begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town after a dance-team initiation goes wrong," according to the streamer's official synopsis.

Shephard takes that one step further, telling Tudum, "I've always been interested in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. This story is definitely my way of putting a playful spin on all the nightmares of my own teenage-dom. Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It's a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror."

She describes the show as a "love letter to all the '90s and Y2K teen movies and [sexual] thrillers," specifically mentioning "Carrie," "Jennifer's Body," "Heavenly Creatures," and "Mean Girls" as sources of inspiration. "I was also a teen with an embarrassingly intense fixation on 'The Crucible' and the Salem Witch Trials," Shephard says. "It's been very interesting to revisit that with the shading of our current political climate!"

Shephard serves as showrunner of "The Body," executive-producing alongside Peter Chernin, Amy Israel, Josh Stern, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, Sacha Ben Harroche, and Blair Breard.