5 Comedic Actors Who Brought The Drama To Law & Order: SVU

In the Season 6 episode "Pure," 18-year-old Kaley Sellers is kidnapped and raped, or at least that's what the kidnapper initially indicates when he calls Kaley's mother. In the midst of the investigation, a gentleman named Sebastian Ballentine (Martin Short) shows up at the 16th Precinct and claims to have had a psychic vision about Kaley's whereabouts, a claim which is instantly dismissed by Captain Donald Cragen and actively mocked by Detective Elliot Stabler.

Their position changes, however, when his vision turns out to be so startlingly specific that they instead decide that he might well be the culprit. Given how hyperactive Short often tends to be with his performances, the lowkey way he plays Ballentine truly makes his performance stand out. As the episode progresses, it becomes increasingly evident that not only isn't he the helpful psychic he's initially claimed to be, but he's actually a depraved individual.

"They wrote that specifically for me, and I remember meeting with the writers for lunch at Spago — that's show-biz! — and discussed what it would be, and I kept saying what I didn't want it to be...or what I didn't think it should be, anyway," Short said during an interview with The Virginian-Pilot. "I didn't want it to blatantly be 'Martin Short is dramatic, therefore he'll never smile.' So they deliberately wrote a character who was kind of charming and affable, and you didn't really know if Chris Meloni was being neurotic or on the money. It was hard to know." Although Short wasn't nominated for an Emmy, it put him on a dramatic path that led to a nomination for "Damages" a few years later.