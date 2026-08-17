The M*A*S*H Tradition Mike Farrell Never Experienced On Any Other TV Show

Larry Gelbart's exit after the fourth season of "M*A*S*H" was a cause for concern at the time, but the classic sitcom (which was nearly canceled after one season) found a way to thrive for seven more seasons. Within that timeframe, Mike Farrell brought a moving sense of emotional depth and loyalty to B.J. Hunnicutt, who replaced the rebellious Trapper John after actor Wayne Rogers chose to part ways with the show. Farrell also took up writing and directorial duties for a handful of episodes, including Season 8's "The Yalu Brick Road" and Season 9's "Death Takes a Holiday."

In the same podcast with Steve Kmetko, Farrell fondly looked back at the bonds created during this time, revealing that he's still "very close" with Hawkeye Pierce actor Alan Alda. "I dearly loved the people who are gone and love the people who are still with us," he said. "You don't often get the opportunity to do work that is meaningful, that feels good, that is a challenge and at the same time is a labor of love."

Farrell featured in the 30th anniversary reunion film for "M*A*S*H" in 2002 and he has guest-starred in numerous shows over the years, including "Desperate Housewives," "Ghost Whisperer," "Supernatural," and "NCIS," in which he played Judge Miles Deakin. His most recent television appearance came in a 2026 episode of ABC's "9-1-1," playing a missing senior who becomes the subject of a frantic search. It turns out he was simply going to pick up his long-distance girlfriend at LAX. It ranks as one of the best "9-1-1" guest star roles to date.