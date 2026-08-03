10 Best Guest Stars On 9-1-1

Brooke Shields appears in the action-packed Season 3 finale of "9-1-1," providing a moment of quiet reflection amid all of the drama. She plays Dr. Sanford, a victim's advocate. Athena has recently suffered a near-deadly attack at the hands of Jeffrey Hudson (Noah Bean), a serial rapist she was tracking. Athena is struggling to process the attack, and when Dr. Sanford comes to visit her, she assumes that she's there to talk about the other victims. When Dr. Sanford reminds her that she's a victim too, Athena initially deflects.

Eventually, Athena begins to open up to Dr. Sanford, who reminds her that the attack wasn't her fault and that it will take time to heal and feel like herself again. It's something of a breakthrough moment for Athena, who hates showing weakness, and we appreciate Dr. Sanford for the push.

Though it's a fairly quiet role for Shields in a very loud show, her character helps usher Athena along her journey to recovery. The actress has worked with Ryan Murphy before, having appeared in both "Scream Queens" and "Nip/Tuck." More recently, Shields stars in the Acorn TV mystery series "You're Killing Me," which will be returning for a second season.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).