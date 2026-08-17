5 Sci-Fi Shows Leonard Nimoy Appeared In (That Aren't Star Trek)

If Spock was the only role that Leonard Nimoy ever played, it would still be more than enough to earn him a spot in the pantheon of TV's greatest sci-fi actors. But while Nimoy is understandably best associated with the USS Enterprise's Vulcan first officer, having played him in "Star Trek: The Original Series," a number of spin-off shows, and several films, it was hardly his only role in the genre.

In part thanks to "Trek" making him a sci-fi icon, Nimoy frequently appeared in other genre-defining sci-fi TV shows. Sometimes, these were self-aware cameos. Other roles were more meaty, however, taking advantage of Nimoy's abilities as an actor as much as his name recognition.

Here are five of Nimoy's best non-"Trek" sci-fi parts — although it bears mentioning that even this list doesn't fully capture his impact on small screen sci-fi. In addition to acting, Nimoy was also a prolific director, and he was behind the camera for episodes of sci-fi shows like "Night Gallery," "The Powers of Matthew Star," and "Deadly Games."