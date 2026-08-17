Why Miriam Amirault Left The Curse Of Oak Island

For 13 seasons, the History Channel's hit reality series, "The Curse of Oak Island," has captivated audiences as brothers Rick and Marty Lagina search for a legendary buried treasure off the coast of Nova Scotia. To help uncover the island's secrets, the operation has always relied on a rotating team of historians and researchers who have come and gone throughout the years, such as treasure hunter Dave Blankenship. One cast member who completely went off the grid was archaeologist Miriam Amirault.

Amirault — who graduated from the University of New Brunswick — was brought on by her university mentor, Dr. Aaron Taylor, and joined the crew in Season 8. She quickly became a fan-favorite by adding a dose of much-needed scientific rigor to the excavations. However, fans of the show were left scratching their heads when she vanished from the series not just once, but twice. While there is a known reason on why she left the first time, there's no definitive answer behind her second departure.

Amirault's first notable absence occurred during Season 9 — and it wasn't for personal reasons. Near the end of Season 8, her fellow archaeologist, Laird Niven, uncovered a historic Mi'kmaq pottery fragment. Because the artifact belonged to the First Nations people, local Canadian government regulations stepped in, temporarily halting all archaeological digging in that section of the island. With the team unable to excavate, Amirault and several other academics had to leave the production.