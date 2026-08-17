Why Miriam Amirault Left The Curse Of Oak Island
For 13 seasons, the History Channel's hit reality series, "The Curse of Oak Island," has captivated audiences as brothers Rick and Marty Lagina search for a legendary buried treasure off the coast of Nova Scotia. To help uncover the island's secrets, the operation has always relied on a rotating team of historians and researchers who have come and gone throughout the years, such as treasure hunter Dave Blankenship. One cast member who completely went off the grid was archaeologist Miriam Amirault.
Amirault — who graduated from the University of New Brunswick — was brought on by her university mentor, Dr. Aaron Taylor, and joined the crew in Season 8. She quickly became a fan-favorite by adding a dose of much-needed scientific rigor to the excavations. However, fans of the show were left scratching their heads when she vanished from the series not just once, but twice. While there is a known reason on why she left the first time, there's no definitive answer behind her second departure.
Amirault's first notable absence occurred during Season 9 — and it wasn't for personal reasons. Near the end of Season 8, her fellow archaeologist, Laird Niven, uncovered a historic Mi'kmaq pottery fragment. Because the artifact belonged to the First Nations people, local Canadian government regulations stepped in, temporarily halting all archaeological digging in that section of the island. With the team unable to excavate, Amirault and several other academics had to leave the production.
Miriam Amirault has never revealed why she left The Curse of Oak Island
In Season 10, Amirault returned for seven episodes, including the finale. But once the cameras stopped rolling, she walked away from the series for good and that's where the trail goes cold. To this day, neither Amirault nor the History Channel has ever released an official statement about Amirault's exit, leaving fans to speculate.
It's possible she went back to school. During her time on the show, Amirault frequently expressed a deep interest in pursuing forensic studies at Humber College in Toronto. Fans on Reddit observed how unhappy and uncomfortable she looked during Season 10, leading to some speculation about possible behind-the-scenes friction with Alex Lagina (the son of Marty), which is why the two never had a single scene together.
In late 2025, pop-culture website Swooon debunked rumors about a romance and marriage between Amirault and Alex. In fact, the outlet did some digging and pointed out that Alex got married to Katherine Sneed in 2024, as evidenced by Instagram photos taken by one of their wedding guests. As for Amirault, she is totally off the radar. The former reality star is a ghost on social media — no Instagram account, not even LinkedIn — making her almost as elusive as the treasures of Oak Island.
You can find episodes of "The Curse of Oak Island" on some of the best streaming services, like Hulu, Prime Video, and Tubi, as well as other great shows about history.