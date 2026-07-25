Why Dave Blankenship Left The Curse Of Oak Island

For years, fans of "The Curse of Oak Island" tuned to watch a revolving door of cast members search for the elusive "Money Pit," but perhaps one of the most memorable was Dave Blankenship, the treasure-hunting comic relief who was always ready to dig deep — and guzzle a glass of Crown Royal. But by the time Season 8 rolled around in 2020, Dave was notably absent, leaving viewers wondering what happened to everyone's favorite Oak Island resident.

To totally understand the reasons behind Dave's departure, you have to look at the early beginnings of the dangerous reality TV series. The History Channel show follows Rick and Marty Lagina as they deploy heavy machinery to solve a centuries-old mystery off the coast of Nova Scotia. But long before the Laginas arrived, there was legendary Dan Blankenship, Dave's father, who spent over 50 years excavating the island. Dave joined in his father's fortune-seeking crusade in the 1970s, establishing himself as a permanent island resident.

Despite fan theories about health struggles during the pandemic, the real reason for Dave's departure was much more personal. According to fans on Reddit — who point to a since-deleted Facebook comment (via Imgur) that appears to have been posted by Dave himself — he felt the show's producers disrespected his late father, Dan, who passed away in 2019. In correspondence with the website Mysteries of Canada, Dave revealed he retired because the production decided to gloss over his father's historic contributions, kicking Dan's decades of work off to the side and turning the spotlight on the Lagina brothers instead.